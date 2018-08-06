Couples, 58, has been limited to just five events this season because of back issues, but the Boeing Classic is always high on his list of events he wants to play.

Seattle native Fred Couples, the greatest male golfer in state history, is planning on taking another shot at winning in front of a hometown crowd.

Couples, limited to just five events between the PGA and Champions tours this season because of back issues, told Boeing Classic tournament director Brian Flajole this past weekend that he plans in the 50-and-older event, held Aug. 24-26 at the Club at Snoqualmie Ridge.

Couples, 58, took more than two months off after finishing 38th in the Masters in April. He has two top-10 finishes in four Champions Tour events this season.

Couples has finished third in the Boeing Classic three times, his best finishes in the event, in 2010, 2013 and 2015. He tied for 20th last year.

Tournament officials are expecting 19 of the top 20 players in the Charles Schwab Cup standings to be in the field, including Jerry Kelly, who leads the standings and is the defending Boeing Classic champion.

Bernhard Langer, who has won the Boeing Classic twice and also won the 2010 U.S. Senior Open at Sahalee Country Club in Sammamish, is also expected to play. Langer, 60, remains one of the dominant players on the Champions Tour and is fourth in the Schwab Cup standings.

Ken Still statue unveiled

A life-size statue of Tacoma golfing legend Ken Still was unveiled Friday night at Fircrest Country Club, where Still caddied before becoming a longtime member. Still, who died in 2017, was a three-time winner on the PGA Tour and played for the United States in the 1969 Ryder Cup.

The sculpture includes his bag and clubs from the Ryder Cup, a UW Husky jacket and a hat from American Lake Veterans Golf Course, which is used by wounded veterans. Still was instrumental in getting Jack Nicklaus to design a second nine for that course. Still hit the first shot on the new nine holes when they opened in 2016.