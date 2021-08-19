SNOQUALMIE — The strategy was to butter up Fred Couples a bit before mentioning the collapse. Lob a few softballs and then ask about August 2019, when he blew a commanding lead at the tournament he wants to win most.

But the Seattle native made it easy for us Thursday afternoon. He launched into it unprovoked.

“I think about it all the time. I don’t think about it every day, but I think about it five times a week, so it’s almost every day,” Couples said from the driving range at The Club at Snoqualmie Ridge. “It was such poor golf.”

Couples, 61, entered the third and final round of the most recent Boeing Classic with a five-stroke lead. He posted a 65 in the first round, a 63 in the second and looked primed to finally capture this elusive PGA Tour Champions event. But then the golf gods got drunk and decided to screw with him. He ended up shooting 76 and finished six strokes behind the winner, Brandt Jobe.

Couples admits it — he got nervous. Not to the point where he couldn’t function, but the collection of flown greens and bunker-bound approach shots was highly unusual.

Fortunately, the former Masters winner had family in town to help quell his anger. But given that he’s said he’d rather win the Boeing than any other Champions Tour event — including the senior majors — you could imagine the frustration brewing in his belly.

Advertising

“You want to hide,” Couples said. “I think I bogeyed 16 and 17 and blah, blah, blah, blah, blah. Yeah, it’s no fun.”

The good news for Freddy fans? His game is on point right now. He has finished in the top seven in seven of his past eight events, including tied for second and tied for third in June.

Couples said the pandemic actually sharpened his game because there was nothing for him to do but golf. Before COVID-19 hit, he’d play about twice a week when not competing but started playing five times a week out of sheer boredom.

So he likes where he’s at right now. He’s not making any predictions, but if he ends up winning the Boeing, which begins Friday and ends Sunday — he wouldn’t be surprised.

“My game is pretty good. I’m not a guy that says that, but you asked, but my game should be pretty good (Friday),” Couples said. “Does that mean I’m going to make every putt and shoot 68? No, but I don’t think I’m going to go and embarrass myself. I’m going to do pretty well and hit the ball sharp, because I’ve been playing a lot.”

Now, how much longer he’ll be playing is a different question. Even on the Champions Tour, 61 is up there. Yes, there are players such as the 63-year-old Bernhard Langer, who is second on the PGA Tour Champions money list. But Couples knows that gravity is tugging on his window.

Advertising

“I think my next win, I don’t ever want to say this, will be maybe my last. And that’s a goal — I want to win one more time. It’s just hard to prepare,” Couples said. I think it’s been four weeks now, and I’ve actually played almost every day. I took yesterday off to do some stuff up here, but I want to be ready for the tournament and I feel like I’ll be fine.”

Asked if he has any traditions when he comes back to the Pacific Northwest, Couples said no. You’re not going to find him driving into downtown Seattle to hit up a favorite restaurant. You’ll more likely find him at the food stop closest to the course. Still, it’s clear how much this tourney means to him — just like it’s clear how much he means to Northwest golf fans.

Couples’ gallery was in the thousands on the final day of the 2019 Boeing. The O’Dea High School grad is popular wherever he goes, but when he returns to the PNW — where he taught himself how to play on the local tracks — it’s like Tiger Woods lite.

The Club at Snoqualmie Ridge is going to be rocking if Couples is in contention Sunday. And if he ends up hoisting a trophy, you might hear the cheers from the other side of Lake Washington.

The man has been waiting two years to get another crack at this thing. We’ll see if he can post the fewest shots — because there might not be many shots left.