The past two defending champions are in the field for the 25th Sahalee Players Championship that will be played Monday, July 1 through Wednesday, July 3.

The 72-hole tournament is among the nation’s elite men’s amateur summer golf events and has a field of 66 headlined by defending champion Cole Madey of UCLA and 2017 winner Sahith Theegala of Pepperdine.

A top local entrant is R.J. Manke, the Bellarmine Prep of Tacoma graduate who won the West Coast Conference championship as a Pepperdine sophomore this spring.

The roll call of past Sahalee Players Championship winners includes Casey Martin, Ryan Moore, Kyle Stanley and Daniel Summerhays. Among current PGA Tour players who played in the tournament are Dustin Johnson and Bryson DeChambeau.

Ten foreign countries are represented in the field of mostly college golfers at the Sahalee Country Club on the Sammamish Plateau.

The 72-hole tournament will have players starting rounds on No. 1 or No. 10 each day with the first tee times at 8 a.m. Thirty-six holes are planned for Monday.

The tournament was first played in 1992 and wasn’t held in years when Sahalee hosted national professional events such as the 1998 PGA Championship and the 2016 KPMG LPGA Championship.

Admission is free but spectators must comply with the club dress code that prohibits jeans, gym shorts and T-shirts.

Golf notes: