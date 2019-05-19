Ryan Benzel will try to defend his championship when the Muckleshoot Casino Washington Open Invitational begins the first of three rounds Monday at Meridian Valley Country Club in Kent.

Twelve former champions are expected for the event, which dates to 1922. Among the former winners are World Golf Hall of Famer Fred Couples and longtime PGA Tour player Don Bies.

Jeff Coston, 63, won a record-tying fifth Washington Open in 2016, and is back in the field this year with a chance to go ahead of Chuck Congdon for most wins in the event. Al Mengert holds the record for most consecutive wins with three (1963-65).

This will be the seventh straight year Meridian Valley C.C. has hosted the event. The final round is Wednesday.