UNIVERSITY PLACE — Sean Kato, a sophomore at Oregon State out of Redmond High, grabbed the first-day lead at the Washington State Amateur with a 65 at Chambers Bay.

Kato was four strokes ahead after the first of three rounds on the 7,134-yard course used for the U.S. Open five years ago. Kato had eight birdies, and was at 8 under before his only blemish, a bogey on the par-3 17th hole.

Tied for second in the event conducted by Washington Golf are Andrew Von Lossow of Spokane and Riley Killip of Olympia, who each had a 69. The tournament continues Wednesday and Thursday.

NOTES

• Spencer Tibbits of Vancouver, Wash., has qualified for the match-play portion of the U.S. Amateur, being held at Bandon Dunes in Oregon. Tibbits, who plays at Oregon State, had a 74 on the Bandon Trails course and a 70 on Bandon Dunes to tie for 48th.

• The Tacoma Defiance of the United Soccer League announced its Wednesday match at Las Vegas has been postponed until Aug. 19 because a Las Vegas player has tested positive for COVID-19.