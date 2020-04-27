Washington golf courses will be allowed to reopen May 5 as long as course officials and golfers follow specific guidelines, Gov. Jay Inslee announced Monday.

Inslee also outlined the partial reopening of other recreational activities, including hunting and fishing, during a news conference Monday. They have been shut down to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus.

From a press release from the Washington Golf Association: “Golf Courses must comply with COVID-19 worksite-specific safety practices, as outlined in Gov. Jay Inslee’s “Stay Home, Stay Healthy” Proclamation 20-25, and in accordance with the Washington State Department of Labor and Industries General Coronavirus Prevention Under Stay Home-Stay Healthy Order (DOSH Directive 1.70) and the Washington State Department of Health Workplace and Employer Resources & Recommendations.”

Of the many guidelines listed, the most notable will be the limitation of two people per group instead of threesomes or foursomes in groups. The only exception for that limit is if all the people are from the same household,t tne a foursome is acceptable.

“We’ll be playing in twosomes for a while, except for when a foursome is all one household,” Inslee said when discussing the golf guidelines. “You can only play golf with one person outside your own household, and you still need to socially distance.”

Several groups around the state, including the Washington Golf Association, The Golf Alliance of Washington, the Pacific Northwest section of the Professional Golfers’ Association, the Western Washington Golf Course Superintendents Association and the Western Washington Chapter of the PGA, had lobbied in the past weeks for the reopening of golf when the most recent shelter in place order expires May 4.

Any course planning to reopen on May 5 or later must comply to a lengthy set of specific guidelines that were developed by the governor’s office along with the Golf Alliance of Washington and sent to the courses around the state.

1. Utilize on-line or phone tee time reservation systems to pre-pay and limit interactions, and restrict payments to credit cards only to eliminate the handling of cash.

2. Maintain a log of all customers, including contact information.

3. At the golf course’s discretion, foursomes are allowed if they are from the same household. Otherwise, no more than two players from separate households per tee time. Single players should be asked if they would like to be paired together.

4. Restrict play to one rider per power cart, unless a minor is also playing.

5. Regularly sanitize counter tops, door knobs, other common surfaces, range buckets, golf carts, push carts, cash registers, score posting kiosks, and other frequently touched surfaces including employee used equipment.

6. Ensure that the flagstick remains in at all times. Players will be educated to avoid touching the flagstick for any reason.

7. Be creative with cup liners to avoid having players reaching into the hole to retrieve golf balls, such as installing cups upside down or partly above ground.

8. Eliminate cups and holes on practice greens.

9. Discontinue club and equipment rentals.

10. Restrict use of driving range and putting green to those with a tee time within 30 minutes.

11. Remove bunker rakes and other on-course furniture like benches, ball washers, water coolers, etc.

12. Eliminate on-course garbage cans, encourage golfers to carry and properly dispose of their own garbage when leaving the course.

13. Modify driving range hitting areas to ensure a minimum 10-foot separation between players.

14. Install signage to discourage group congregation, or to limit numbers of people in a certain area of the club or pro shop. Golfers will be reminded to be especially mindful of social distancing in the parking lot, and around tees and greens.

15. Place appropriate signage outside the pro shop and clubhouse plus at the first tee entries briefly outlining the social distancing guidelines in place.

16. Keep up to date on all changes that are happening daily.

17. Marshall the course to ensure physical distancing by reminding golfers, and where necessary, warning repeat offenders.

18. Ask golfers to leave the golf course immediately after playing to eliminate congestion/gathering on the property or in the parking lot.

This story will be updated.

