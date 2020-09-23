MISSOULA, Mont. — Two Seattle-area club pros are among the four golfers tied at the top at 11 under after two rounds of the PNW PGA Professional Championship at Canyon River Golf Club.

Darren Black of Rainier Golf and Country Club and Tim Feenstra of Broadmoor Golf Club each had 67s Wednesday to go along with their first-round 66s on the 6,827-yard, par-72 layout.

They are joined at 133 by Brady Sharp (66) of Wine Valley in Walla Walla and Corey Prugh (69) of the Community Colleges of Spokane. Prugh was the first-day leader along with Jeff Gove of Sandpoint, Idaho, who grew up in Seattle. Gove slipped to a 75 and is tied for 18th at 5-under.

The tournament concludes Thursday.

NOTE

• Celia Jiménez Delgado, a defender with OL Reign, has joined sister club Olympique Lyonnais in France on loan. Jiménez Delgado made four appearances for OL Reign at the NWSL Challenge Cup.