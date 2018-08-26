GolfPhoto & VideoPhotography Photos: Scott Parel wins Boeing Classic Originally published August 26, 2018 at 8:41 pm Share story By Courtney RiffkinSeattle Times photo staff Related Stories Boeing Classic notebook: A par-filled final day just doesn’t get it done for Kevin Sutherland August 26, 2018 Scott Parel realizes his dream, and his wife’s, by winning Boeing Classic with a 63 August 26, 2018 Fred Couples shoots even-par 72 but sits out of contention after two rounds at Boeing Classic August 25, 2018 Kevin Sutherland shoots course-record 12-under-par 60 to lead Boeing Classic heading into final round August 26, 2018 Courtney Riffkin: 206-464-2203 or criffkin@seattletimes.com; on Twitter: @SeaTimesPhoto. View Comments No personal attacks or insults, no hate speech, no profanity. Please keep the conversation civil and help us moderate this thread by reporting any abuse. See our Commenting FAQ. Powered by Livefyre The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times. Previous StoryBoeing Classic notebook: A par-filled final day just doesn’t get it done for Kevin Sutherland
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.