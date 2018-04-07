Golf might not be the ratings super power it was when Tiger was in his prime, but it’s got that thing coaches and general managers are always raving about: depth.

I learned something about myself watching the Masters over the past three days. It was reminiscent of me giving up Coca-Cola or Oreos.

I really, really like watching this tournament when Tiger Woods is contending. But you know what? I don’t need him to be.

I don’t know if that was the case when his career first hit the down slope in 2010. Yeah, you had Phil Mickelson hooking his approach shots around three trees and onto the green, but there weren’t really any stars beyond that.

It was kind of like men’s tennis when the Sampras-Agassi era waned. Remind me: Who’s Lleyton Hewitt again?

Woods drew eyes to television sets Thursday in a way golf hasn’t seen in years. But him having zero chance at his fifth green jacket shouldn’t avert those same eyes Sunday.

Granted, Patrick Reed, the leader by three strokes, probably wouldn’t be recognized at a nearby QFC. But Rory McIlroy? Rickie Fowler? The needle doesn’t stay put when they have chance to win.

Really, though, this goes beyond Sunday’s final round at Augusta National. Golf just feels healthy in general, doesn’t it?

Its evolution mirrors that of the NBA, which suffered several for years in the post-Jordan era, but is now populated with some of the most dazzling, charismatic, recognizable athletes in the world.

The difference with the PGA, though, is that its Michael Jordan is suddenly back and ostensibly competitive. Imagine if MJ returned and had a legitimate shot to win Finals MVP over Steph Curry or LeBron James. Time will tell if Tiger’s first few events of 2018 were true indicators of his capabilities, but considering he’s the most talented person to ever wield a wood or iron, the smart money says he’ll be earning money.

In the meantime, there are still players such as McIlory, who, in pursuit of the career grand slam, holed out an eagle chip Saturday and climbed to within three shots of the lead. You have players such as Fowler, the long-locked, orange-shirt-wearing youngster who’s pursuing his first major.

You have Dustin Johnson and the 24-year-old Justin Thomas vying for the No. 1 world ranking. You have 24-year-old Jordan Spieth with three majors down, God knows-how-many to go.

You have heels such as Bubba Watson, who can smack the ball a mile down the fairway but was also voted the golfer one would least want to help in a fight. You have the ascendant Jason Day and the ever-popular Sergio Garcia among the world’s top 11.

And, of course, you have Tiger and Phil, the latter of which has already won a tournament this year at 47.

It’s probably a stretch to say that golf will ever be as popular as it was in the 2000s. Back then, the U.S. Open would often get top billing over the NBA Finals. But it’s still fun, and Tiger’s return will help popularize faces the average sports fan might not otherwise recognize.

Mickelson recently said that he benefited from Woods more than anyone. May sound like a stretch considering Woods would repeatedly take tournament titles from him, but he’s right.

Just about every year that Tiger was listed as the highest-earning athlete in the world, Phil was listed second. When you’re the guy everybody is watching when Woods is between shots, sponsors are going to pay up.

If he contends for the next few years, Tiger may play a similar role with the younger guys. Folks will tune in for him, but get to know everybody else. And once they do that, they’ll realize, that they don’t necessarily have to tune in for him — that the other guys are compelling on their own.

Sunday has the potential to be another gripping final round at the Masters. There’s star power at the top, and plenty of opportunity for history made.

Tiger didn’t do what most people in the country wanted him to this week, but that’s OK.

He’s a luxury, not a necessity.