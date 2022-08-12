UNIVERSITY PLACE — Three weeks ago, Monet Chun from Richmond Hills, Ontario, won the Canadian Women’s Amateur.

Now, the University of Michigan junior is one of four players left in the U.S. Women’s Amateur at Chambers Bay after defeating USC junior Brianne Navarrosa in 19 holes in the best match of Friday’s quarterfinals.

Also moving to the semifinals were Ireland’s Annabel Wilson, Japan’s Saki Baba and Bailey Shoemaker.

Chun, who won the Big Ten title this spring, looks to become the second Canadian to win this championship (which began in 1895), joining Cathy Sherk who won the Canadian Amateur and the U.S. Women’s Amateur in 1978.

Chun had to survive a fantastic match against Navarrosa to get the chance.

It was a wild final three holes. Chun holed out from the bunker on 17th hole — a shot she didn’t think she could make and would have been OK with anything on the green — to take a 1-up lead.

Advertising

Navarrosa responded on the 18th hole. After Chun missed a 6-foot birdie putt, Navarrosa made a downhill 4-footer for a birdie and send the match to extra holes.

Navarrosa, who went 21 holes to beat No. 4 seed Kelsey Bennett in the round-of-16, lost any momentum she had when she pushed her tee shot on the 10th hole — the first extra hole — into the bunker.

The ball was near the lip of the bunker and she could only advance her second shot about 40 yards. Her third shot was left of the green and her par chip went well past the hole. Navarrosa then conceded the hole and the match to Chun, who had about a 12-foot birdie putt.

“That was a pretty exciting last couple of holes,” said Chun, who said she has never experienced a swing of emotions as she did in the final three holes. “It was definitely intense.”

Wilson, who will be a senior at UCLA, has never trailed in match play at the tournament but was tested in a 3-and-1 win over Catherine Rao.

Wilson finished the match by winning straight holes after the two were tied after 14 holes.

Advertising

“Definitely [the toughest match], with the wind and Catherine played great golf.” Wilson said.

Wilson, who was the first Irish player to reach the U.S. Women’s quarterfinals since 1980, said the links course at Chambers Bay reminds her of the courses she played growing up in Ireland.

“I’m used to playing links golf, firm grass and deep bunkers,” she said.

Baba, who at No. 45 in the World Amateur Golf Rankings was the highest ranked player in the quarterfinalists, was the most impressive player on a day when the wind caused the others issues.

The 17-year-old who made the cut in the U.S. Women’s Open earlier this summer, defeated New Mexico senior Lauren Lehigh 4 and 3. Baba took command winning four straight holes on Nos. 7 through 10 — all with birdies to go 4-up.

Baba holed out from 119 yards for an eagle on the par-5 12th to take a 5-up lead and finished it out a few holes later.

Advertising

Shoemaker, 17, who has committed to USC in 2023, didn’t play her best Friday but still won 5-and-3 over 16-year-old Leigh Chien, who had an even rougher day.

Shoemaker was 1-over Friday after shooting a brilliant 8-under round to beat highly touted Amari Avery in the round of 16 Thursday.

In Saturday’s semifinals, Wilson will play Chun at 11 a.m. and Shoemaker will play Baba at 11:15.