SNOQUALMIE — Saturday is a day during golf tournaments that has taken on special meaning; it’s the day when the contenders make their move.

Miguel Angel Jimenez did it, shooting one of three 8-under 64s during the second round of the Boeing Classic on Saturday to grab a share of the lead alongside Billy Andrade, who is at 10-under after a 66. So did Joe Durant, who shot a tournament-low 9-under 63 to join a four-way tie for fifth at 7-under entering the final round Sunday at The Club at Snoqualmie Ridge.

“It’s moving day, as people say, you know,” Jimenez said. “We hit some good shots today, stayed consistent.”

Jimenez and Durant weren’t the only movers Saturday.

Gene Sauers was the first to enter the clubhouse with an 8-under round, climbing into a tie for third with Stephen Ames and K.J. Choi at 8-under.

“Yesterday I just made a lot of stupid mistakes,” Sauers said. “I made a lot of birdies, I made five or so birdies yesterday, but then followed up with a bogey. I had a double bogey on No. 3 yesterday. Today, I just kind of stayed on fairways and greens like I’m in a major golf tournament. This is a major golf tournament.”

David McKenzie shrugged off what has been a difficult year to put himself in position to challenge for the championship with his own round of 64. He joins Durant, Darren Clark and Steven Alker in the quartet tied for sixth.

Advertising

“I’ve missed a lot of tournaments just by being first or second alternate that may have made the difference by playing that last event last year,” McKenzie said. “ … It’s hard to get on a run.”

Nine golfers enter the final round Sunday within four shots of the lead.

“The course actually played a little bit shorter today,” Sauers said. “It dried out a little bit, so the ball kind of ran a little bit. So instead of hitting a 4-iron, you’re hitting a 7-iron. It was good. The conditions were great. The golf course is in good shape, the greens are rolling good, and hey, what can I say, I played great.”

McKenzie’s round came on the heels of a 1-over 73 opening round Friday. Such rounds have become familiar this season, if McKenzie even got into the field.

Entering the Boeing Classic, McKenzie had just one top-10 finish on the Champions circuit this season – an eighth-place finish at the Rapiscan Systems Classic in April. The Australian’s difficult year began after he skipped the last tournament of the 2021 season to go home and be with his brother, Justin, who was fighting cancer.

“Yeah, it’s been a tough year,” McKenzie said. “My brother was going through the final stages of cancer. … I said to his wife, ‘Call me when I need to get home.’

Advertising

“As it turned out, they gave me a call and I missed the last tournament I was eligible for. That put me back in the pecking order on the Schwab Cup points list.”

Having gotten into the field in Seattle, McKenzie said he thought things felt better Friday. But he still didn’t score well.

“I shot 1-over yesterday, but felt like I played much better,” McKenzie said. “I missed a handful of putts that were inside of definitely 8 feet, and I missed four or five of those. All of a sudden, I shoot over par, get off to a bad start today with a bogey at No. 10 (his first hole). Then [I remembered] Mark O’Meara, I played with him one day last week in Calgary, it was just great having a chat with him. He told me to just hang in there, just do what you know you’ve done before and don’t worry about the rest of it too much.

“You never know. One day you’re a champ, the next day a chump.”

LEADERBOARD