UNIVERSITY PLACE — It was a memorable start and a great finish for Redmond’s Adithi Anand and Bellevue’s Grace Lee in their first round at a U.S. Women’s Amateur.

As the two local players in the field of 156, Anand and Lee were given the honor of hitting the first shots of the event, being played at Chambers Bay.

Lee started on hole No. 1 and Anand on No. 10, with friends and family on hand to cheer. They finished strong, with both making birdies on their final holes.

Neither was real happy with how they played between the start and the finish, both said it was a great experience and are looking forward to Tuesday’s second and final round of stroke play.

The top 64 of 156 will advance to match play, which begins Wednesday.

Both Lee and Anand will need to play very well Tuesday to advance. Lee, an incoming freshman at Gonzaga, shot a 4-over 77 and is in 96th place. Anand, who will be redshirt sophomore at Washington, shot a 5-over 78 and is in 119th place.

Both players were among five who advanced to this event from the July 19 qualifier at Lake Spanaway Golf Course.

“I think it is pretty cool that I was the first one teeing off,” said Lee, who said she was nervous on the first tee. “It was nice and early [7 a.m.] and the weather was nice.”

Lee, who played the course once before about four years ago, had a pretty steady round with the exception of hole No. 7, which she made a triple bogey on.

“I had one hole that I blew up on, but other than that, I played pretty well,” Lee said.

She was happy to finish her round with a birdie, making about an eight-foot putt not too long after getting stung by a bee as she was approaching the green.

“It stung me on my leg, but it was OK, and I kind of forgot about it when I was putting,” said Lee, who played for Bellevue High School and was fifth in the state 3A tournament last spring. “But after [the putt], I definitely felt it more.”

Anand was 6-over through her first 14 holes, but made two birdies (and one bogey) in her last five holes to get some momentum going into Tuesday.

Anand said she was honored to be selected to open the tournament.

“Especially, with Grace on [hole] No. 1 and me on No. 10,” Anand said. “I’ve been playing with Grace for a long time now so it was super cool to be the first ones on her course.”

UW coach Mary Lou Mulflur was on hand when Anand began, and Anand said the coach’s advice was “to have fun and enjoy the experience.”

And that is what Anand said she did, even if she wasn’t satisfied with the score.

“I loved it,” said Anand, who played three rounds out at the course in April at the Chambers Bay Invitational.

Anand played in three of 12 events as a redshirt freshman, and beating several of her teammates in the qualifier for this event gave her added confidence.

Anand said she had some “things to clean up” after lunch Monday, which she hopes will pay off Tuesday.

“I am super looking forward to tomorrow,” she said.

13-year-old leads

Alice Ziyi Zhao from China, the second-youngest player in the field, shot a 6-under 73 to take the lead after the first round of stroke play.

Zhao turned 13 on Feb. 4. Anna Fang, the youngest player in the field, turned 13 on March 9.

Fang is tied for 78th after a 3-over 74.

Gonzaga’s Cassie Kim in 8th place

Cassie Kim from Yakima, one of three players from Washington in the field along with Lee and Anand, shot a 3-under 70 and is in eighth place.

Kim will be a senior at Gonzaga this year and ranks sixth in school history in scoring average (75.47).

Notes

Defending champion Jensen Castle shot an even-par 73 and is in 29th place.

Ellen Port, 60, who has won the U.S. Women’s Mid-Amateur four times and the U.S. Senior Amateur three times, shot an opening-round 74, and is tied for 45th.