KINGSTON – Juli Inkster shot a course-record 8-under par 65 Friday to take an overnight two-stroke lead in the Clearwater Suquamish Legends Cup at White Horse Golf Club.

Inkster has a two-stroke lead over Moira Dunn-Bohls of Tulsa and a three-stroke lead over defending champion Trish Johnson and Michele Redman, who both shot 68s.

The two-day, 36-hole tournament is a stop on the Legends Tour, which is the senior branch of the LPGA for golfers age 45 and older.

“I hit a lot of good wedge shots and gave myself a lot of chances,” Inkster said.

Inkster kept her driver in the bag on many holes, noting that “you definitely have to hit the fairway here – and then it becomes a second-shot course.”

Inkster, 58, of Los Altos, Calif., is no stranger to success in the Northwest as she won the LPGA Tour’s Safeco Classic at the Meridian Valley Country Club in Kent in her LPGA rookie year of 1983 and again in 1988.

Inkster has been captain of two victorious U.S. Solheim Cup (U.S. vs. Europe) teams and will go for victory No. 3 as captain in September in Scotland.

Kirkland native JoAnne Carner, the oldest golfer in the field at age 80, shot 83 and is in 35th place in the 40-player field.

Tee times were moved up Friday because of the threat of stormy weather and golfers started on both No. 1 and No. 10.

Par for the course was increased one stroke to 73 for the tournament this year.

Better weather is expected Saturday and the leadoff tee time for the final round is scheduled for 11 a.m. with Inkster going off with Dunn-Bohls of Tulsa at 1:51 p.m. The tournament is a Friday-Saturday affair this year because some participants are committed to attend the World Golf Hall of Fame induction dinner at Pebble Beach Sunday.

Scores

Suquamish Clearwater Legends Cup

White Horse Golf Club, Kingston, Kitsap County

Par 73,

5,800 yards

Juli Inkster 65

Moira Dunn-Bohls 67

Trish Johnson 68

Michele Redman 68

Nicole Jeray 70

Christa Johnson 70

Michelle McGann 70

Jean Bartholomew 73

Tammie Green 73

Wendy Ward 73

Wendy Doolan 74

Lisa Grimes 74

Danielle Ammaccapane 75

Janet Anderson 75

Lisa DePaulo 75

Liselotte Neumann 75

Nancy Scranton 75

Jan Stephenson 76

Lara Tennant (a) 76

Alicia Dibos 77

Heather Drew 77

Elaine Crosby 78

Lorie Kane 78

Maria McBride 78

Cindy Rarick 78

Hollis Stacy 78

Lori West 78

Pat Hurst 79

Jackie Little (a) 79

Laura Shanahan Rowe 79

Anita Wicks (a) 80

Leslie Folsom (a) 81

Gail Graham 81

Sue Ertl 82

JoAnne Carner 83

Jane Blalock 84

Cindy Miller 84

Sandra Palmer 84

Allison Finney 85

Tina Tombs 86

Tee times

White Horse Golf Club

Kingston, Kitsap County

Saturday’s final round

11 a.m. – Allison Finney, Tina Tombs; 11:09 – Cindy Miller, Jane Blalock; 11:18 – JoAnne Carner, Sandra Palmer; 11:27 – Gail Graham, Sue Ert; 11:36 – Anita Wicks (a), Leslie Folsom (a); 11:45 – Pat Hurst, Jackie Little (a); 11:54 – Elaine Crosby, Laura Shanahan Rowe; 12:03 – Cindy Rarick, Hollis Stacy; 12:12 – Maria McBride, Lorie Kane; 12:21 – Heather Drew, Lori West; 12:30 – Lara Tennant (a), Alicia Dibos; 12:39 – Janet Anderson, Jan Stephenson; 12:48 – Danielle Ammaccacapane, Liselotte Neumann; 12:57 – Lisa DePaulo, Nancy Scranton; 1:06 – Lisa Grimes, Wendy Doolan; 1:15 – Tammie Green, Jean Bartholomew; 1:25 – Michelle McGann, Wendy Ward; 1:33 – Christa Johnson, Nicole Jeray; 1:42 – Michele Redman, Trish Johnson; 1:51 – Juli Inkster, Moira Dunn-Bohls