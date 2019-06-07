KINGSTON – Juli Inkster shot a course-record 8-under par 65 Friday to take an overnight two-stroke lead in the Clearwater Suquamish Legends Cup at White Horse Golf Club.
Inkster has a two-stroke lead over Moira Dunn-Bohls of Tulsa and a three-stroke lead over defending champion Trish Johnson and Michele Redman, who both shot 68s.
The two-day, 36-hole tournament is a stop on the Legends Tour, which is the senior branch of the LPGA for golfers age 45 and older.
“I hit a lot of good wedge shots and gave myself a lot of chances,” Inkster said.
Inkster kept her driver in the bag on many holes, noting that “you definitely have to hit the fairway here – and then it becomes a second-shot course.”
Inkster, 58, of Los Altos, Calif., is no stranger to success in the Northwest as she won the LPGA Tour’s Safeco Classic at the Meridian Valley Country Club in Kent in her LPGA rookie year of 1983 and again in 1988.
Inkster has been captain of two victorious U.S. Solheim Cup (U.S. vs. Europe) teams and will go for victory No. 3 as captain in September in Scotland.
Kirkland native JoAnne Carner, the oldest golfer in the field at age 80, shot 83 and is in 35th place in the 40-player field.
Tee times were moved up Friday because of the threat of stormy weather and golfers started on both No. 1 and No. 10.
Par for the course was increased one stroke to 73 for the tournament this year.
Better weather is expected Saturday and the leadoff tee time for the final round is scheduled for 11 a.m. with Inkster going off with Dunn-Bohls of Tulsa at 1:51 p.m. The tournament is a Friday-Saturday affair this year because some participants are committed to attend the World Golf Hall of Fame induction dinner at Pebble Beach Sunday.
Scores
Suquamish Clearwater Legends Cup
White Horse Golf Club, Kingston, Kitsap County
Par 73,
5,800 yards
Juli Inkster 65
Moira Dunn-Bohls 67
Trish Johnson 68
Michele Redman 68
Nicole Jeray 70
Christa Johnson 70
Michelle McGann 70
Jean Bartholomew 73
Tammie Green 73
Wendy Ward 73
Wendy Doolan 74
Lisa Grimes 74
Danielle Ammaccapane 75
Janet Anderson 75
Lisa DePaulo 75
Liselotte Neumann 75
Nancy Scranton 75
Jan Stephenson 76
Lara Tennant (a) 76
Alicia Dibos 77
Heather Drew 77
Elaine Crosby 78
Lorie Kane 78
Maria McBride 78
Cindy Rarick 78
Hollis Stacy 78
Lori West 78
Pat Hurst 79
Jackie Little (a) 79
Laura Shanahan Rowe 79
Anita Wicks (a) 80
Leslie Folsom (a) 81
Gail Graham 81
Sue Ertl 82
JoAnne Carner 83
Jane Blalock 84
Cindy Miller 84
Sandra Palmer 84
Allison Finney 85
Tina Tombs 86
Tee times
White Horse Golf Club
Kingston, Kitsap County
Saturday’s final round
11 a.m. – Allison Finney, Tina Tombs; 11:09 – Cindy Miller, Jane Blalock; 11:18 – JoAnne Carner, Sandra Palmer; 11:27 – Gail Graham, Sue Ert; 11:36 – Anita Wicks (a), Leslie Folsom (a); 11:45 – Pat Hurst, Jackie Little (a); 11:54 – Elaine Crosby, Laura Shanahan Rowe; 12:03 – Cindy Rarick, Hollis Stacy; 12:12 – Maria McBride, Lorie Kane; 12:21 – Heather Drew, Lori West; 12:30 – Lara Tennant (a), Alicia Dibos; 12:39 – Janet Anderson, Jan Stephenson; 12:48 – Danielle Ammaccacapane, Liselotte Neumann; 12:57 – Lisa DePaulo, Nancy Scranton; 1:06 – Lisa Grimes, Wendy Doolan; 1:15 – Tammie Green, Jean Bartholomew; 1:25 – Michelle McGann, Wendy Ward; 1:33 – Christa Johnson, Nicole Jeray; 1:42 – Michele Redman, Trish Johnson; 1:51 – Juli Inkster, Moira Dunn-Bohls
