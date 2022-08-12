It’s historically crowded at the top after one day at the Boeing Classic.

Tim Petrovic posted the target — a 5-under par 67 — then watched as the chasers came after him. By the time the first round concluded Friday at The Club at Snoqualmie Ridge, four more had joined Petrovic to produce the largest leading group in the tournament’s 17-year history.

Previously, the record number of leaders at the Boeing was four during the inaugural tournament in 2005.

Scott Dunlap, Billy Mayfair, Scott McCarron and K.J. Choi all share the lead with Petrovic heading into Saturday’s second round. McCarron forged the only opportunity among the late finishers to push the lead to 6 under, but he drove his ball into the front bunker while finishing his round on the par three ninth hole and settled for a par.

“It feels good being up here in Seattle,” McCarron said. “I grew up here, lived here about five years when I was a little kid, so have a lot of nice memories up here.”

Two other Washington products in the field posted mixed results.

The name that Seattle golf fans always want to see among the leaders here, Fred Couples, couldn’t get up and down out of a greenside bunker for a finishing birdie at No. 18, settled for par and an opening-round 3-under 69. He’s tied for 10th, two strokes back heading to Saturday.

Billy Andrade, Steve Stricker and Stephen Ames are tied for sixth place with first-round 4-under 68s.

Tacoma native Brian Mogg rolled in a 6-footer on the first hole to start well but had his day unravel into an 8-over 80. Mogg found out two weeks ago that he’d been given a sponsor’s exemption for the tournament.

Petrovic’s 67 came after he’d taken a couple of weeks off, following the Senior British Open played over the weekend of July 21-24. The rest paid dividends for Petrovic, who missed the cut in Scotland at plus-4.

Petrovic landed himself atop the leaderboard Friday with a stellar finish over the final three holes.

“I feel fresh,” Petrovic said. “We took a couple of weeks off after we got back from the British. I played OK at the British. But that was a long trip, and I just needed two weeks off.”

The hole that got the 55-year-old (he’ll turn 56 Tuesday) into position was a perfectly played eighth hole. Petrovic followed a birdie on No. 7 by posting an eagle three on No. 8, his 17th hole of the day after starting his round on the back nine, to shoot 3-under over his final three holes.

“You always like to start good,” Petrovic said. “But it’s always how you finish. I hit three perfect shots on eight. I just bombed it down there like 330 off the tee and had a little 5-iron in there. It’s a tight little shot. But I got it in there behind the pin, and [the putt] bounced around and went in.”

Dunlap hit a nifty third shot to within 2 feet on the par-5 18th and tapped in for his birdie to get to the lead number just 10 minutes after Petrovic set the standard finishing on No. 9. He bounced back after making a pair of bogeys on Nos. 5 and 6, making six birdies over his final 11 holes.

“Yeah, those are tough holes,” Dunlap said. “But we stopped the bogey train and kept up making birdies every three holes.”

Even beyond the top of the board, the field remains bunched up. There are 23 players within three shots of the lead at minus-2 or better. Defending champion Rod Pampling is not among them, though he got to minus-3 midway through his round before falling back to shoot a 1-under 71.

As for those five sharing the lead, history is not necessarily on their side. Only twice since the tournament’s inception in 2005 has a player who has been tied for the lead after the first round gone on to win the tournament.

Going forward, it will become important to wait for scoring opportunities over the weekend. Especially with at least one of the leaders already aware of missed opportunities during even the first day.

“With the poana greens, you’ve just got to be patient,” Petrovic said. “I missed a couple of short ones today. You’ve got to hang in there because the ball is going to bounce around a little bit and you’re going to miss some putts you think you should make. Basically, it’s a patience game here for sure.”