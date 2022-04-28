Broadmoor Golf Club in Seattle will host a USGA championship for the first time in 28 years when the 62nd U.S. Senior Women’s Amateur will be played at the course Sept. 21-26, 2024.

“The USGA is excited to bring the U.S. Senior Women’s Amateur Championship to Broadmoor Golf Club,” said Tracy Parsons, championship director, in a release that accompanied Thursday’s announcement. “This championship showcases senior women’s golf and encourages women to play competitively through all stages of life. These athletes embody the spirit and passion of the amateur game and will undoubtedly enjoy this challenging course.”

Broadmoor Golf Club, which opened in 1927, has hosted four previous USGA championships: the 1961 U.S. Girls’ Junior, the 1974 and 1984 U.S. Women’s Amateurs and the 1996 U.S. Senior Women’s Amateur.



“Broadmoor Golf Club and our surrounding community are looking forward to welcoming the USGA and its competitors to Seattle,” Louis Peterson, club president, said in a release. “Our club is thrilled to provide a test for the top senior amateur players in the world and we are eager for 2024 to arrive to watch them compete.”

Broadmoor hosted the Seattle Open on the PGA Tour several years before it ceased in 1966, and among the winners at the course were Byron Nelson (1945) and Jack Nicklaus (1962).

Broadmoor also hosted the 1999 Men’s Pac-10 Championship, won by current PGA Tour pro Paul Casey of Arizona State, who shot 60 in the final round, the course record for men. In 2007, Broadmoor hosted the Pac-10 Women’s Championship, which was won by two-time USGA champion Tiffany Joh of UCLA.



The U.S. Senior Women’s Amateur Championship is open to female amateur golfers who are 50 years of age by the final day of the championship and whose handicap index does not exceed 14.4.

Chambers Bay in University Place will host its fourth USGA championship when the U.S. Women’s Amateur is played there Aug. 8-14. It has previously hosted the U.S. Amateur (2010), the U.S. Open (2015) and the U.S. Amateur Four-Ball Championship (2021).