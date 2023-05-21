DUPONT, Pierce County — The golfing world seems on the verge of welcoming a new prodigy.

She turned 14 on May 5, and she’s from Bellevue.

Meet Angela Zhang, an eighth grader who has won so many tournaments she has lost count.

Last summer, at 13, she became the youngest winner of the Washington Women’s Amateur — open to all ages. And a couple of weeks ago, she qualified to play in the U.S. Women’s Open next month at famed Pebble Beach.

This past week, Angela and partner Alice Zhou, also 14, reached the semifinals at the U.S. Women’s Amateur Four Ball Championship at the Home Course in Dupont before getting knocked out in a close match.

Angela’s success at the Home Course was not a surprise, considering she set the women’s course record there last month with a 7 under par score of 65 en route to winning the Washington State Champions of Champions event by 11 strokes.

“To have this much success, I was not expecting it,” said Angela, who said her ultimate goal is to be the No. 1 female player in the world.

Advertising

Who can Angela be compared to in Washington golf history? No one, said Troy Andrew, executive director of Washington Golf and the Pacific Northwest Golf Association.

“I haven’t seen anybody that’s this good at that age,” Andrew said. “It’s really inspiring for golf in the state. Angela is not just a great player, she is a great person and carries a lot of positive energy.”

Angela was born in Alabama, then shortly after moved to China, where father Kevin Zhang and mother Binbin Hu are from.

When Angela was 5, the family moved to Bellevue, and she got interested in golf to spend time with her father, an avid golfer, and older brother Eric, who also played.

Angela was 7 when she played in her first tournament, shooting nine-hole scores of 61 and 56.

It didn’t take long to make dramatic improvement. At 8, Angela finished second in the U.S. Kids World Championship.

Advertising

At 9, she won on the national stage, winning the girls 7-9 national title in the Drive, Chip and Putt competition, with the finals being held at Augusta National on the Sunday before the Masters.

At 4-foot-9 and 75 pounds at the time, Angela had a drive of 189 yards at Augusta National, 33 yards farther than her nearest competitor.

How could someone so small hit the ball that far?

“I don’t know,” said Angela, who said her average drive now is about 240 yards. “I think it just kind of came naturally for me, and then I swung at the ball and saw where it went.”

Said Peter Murphy, who has been Angela’s coach since she was 9: “Sometimes she kind of shocks you how far she can hit the ball considering how petite and small she is. But she is very athletic in her movements and her swing is very dynamic.”

Angela was not among the longest hitters at the U.S. Women’s Amateur Four Ball Championship, but she is accurate, and is great on and around the greens.

Murphy has coached several top juniors, along with top players on the LPGA and PGA tours. He once coached Tiger Woods for a week in China, so he knows what greatness looks like.

Advertising

He sees greatness in Angela, who has won at such a phenomenal rate that neither player nor coach knows the number of wins, but both put it at more than 50.

“It could easily be 60,” Murphy said. “She plays to win every single tournament, and if she doesn’t win, she’s disappointed. Fortunately, she doesn’t get disappointed too often. But at the same time, if she doesn’t win, she is a very gracious loser.”

She went undefeated in seven state events last year with an average score of 70.79, and also won four national junior events. Soon she’ll learn if she’s ready to take on the greatest players in the world at the U.S. Women’s Open, July 6-9.

Angela is currently the youngest player in the U.S. Women’s Open field, but there have been several younger players before. The youngest ever was Lucy Li, age 11 in 2014.

Angela earned her chance by claiming one of two qualifying spots in a 54-player field in Pittsburgh. She made a 25-foot putt in a playoff to win the final berth, and is hoping she can meet her favorite stars — Lydia Ko and Nelly Korda — at Pebble Beach.

Kevin Zhang, his daughter’s caddie, is also looking forward to the U.S. Women’s Open. He said he is touched and proud to see his daughter growing up, playing golf and improving.

Sponsored

Natural ability is one part of her success, but she also puts in many hours of work and rarely takes a day off.

“A typical practice day is three or four hours, and during a tournament week, I’m pretty much at the golf course most of the day,” she said.

She said she typically plays in a couple of tournaments a month, and usually travels out of the area at least once a month. She has a routine to get herself mentally and physically ready for a tournament.

“The day before, I try not to focus too much on the tournament and go into it with the mindset of that it’s just golf and let’s go out there and play,” she said. “Then physically, I try to get off the golf course earlier [the day before a tournament] to allow myself plenty of time to go home and be well-rested.”

It’s a strategy that has worked for Angela, who takes online classes with the Bellevue School District to accommodate her traveling. With the time commitments of golf and school, she said there isn’t much time for anything else.

Not that she minds. She said she loves playing golf and appreciates all the support she has been given.

Advertising

She made it a point to thank everyone who came out to the Home Course to support her and Alice last week, including the volunteers, course staff, Washington Golf and the Washington Junior Golf Association and the people who helped serve meals.

On the course, it’s easy to see that Angela enjoys the game, and she is often smiling.

“I try to stay even-keel throughout the round, and if I get a bad break, it is what it is,” Angela said. “You can’t really control that, and for me, getting angry on the course won’t help me play any better. I’ve never been overly emotional on the golf course.”

Murphy sees Angela continuing to improve and being one of the top players in the world in 10 years.

“She’s so mature beyond her years, in her discipline and in her approach and what she wants to get out of this game,” Murphy said. “She’s not scared of anything and she’s not scared to push herself further to pursue her ultimate goals.”

First, there is finishing high school in 2027, and then college.

“Getting a college education is something that’s really important to me,” she said.

But the ultimate goal is to be the best.

“Isn’t it for everybody?” Angela said. “If you play this game, you want to be the best player in the world and you just want to be as good as you can.”