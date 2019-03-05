The Suquamish Clearwater Legends Cup, a 36-hole tournament for LPGA veterans age-45 and over, has been moved to the Friday-Saturday dates of June 7-8 at White Horse Golf Club outside Kingston after originally being scheduled in February.

The date change is intended to accommodate golfers who want or need to attend the World Golf Hall of Fame induction dinner at Pebble Beach, Calif., on Sunday. One of the competitors, Jan Stephenson, is among the five inductees.

The defending champion of the Legends Tour event is Trish Johnson of England, who won by five strokes after finishing 8-under with a 66-70-136.

The field is being expanded from 30 to 36 this year and the purse boosted from $175,000 to $200,000. Boeing is the presenting sponsor of the tournament.

Tickets are $20 for one day and $30 for both days. The tournament’s pro-am has been moved to Thursday, Feb. 6. Foursomes will be paired with a Legends pro and the foursome entry fee is $7,500.

The Kaiser Permanente Women’s Amateur Team Scramble will be Wednesday, June 5, and the entry fee is $125 per player. The format is a two-woman scramble with a shotgun start at 9 a.m. The low gross and low net twosome winners will team with a pro in the pro-am the next day.

Premier Golf Centers, which operate 11 Seattle-Everett area courses, has formed a “working relationship” with OB Sports.

OB Sports operates more than 50 courses in the western U.S., including two Washington courses – the Mill Creek Country Club and Gamble Sands in Okanogan County..

Premier president Bill Schickler said holders of the Premier Golf card will be offered incentives to play OB Sports courses in such states as Oregon, Arizona and California. OB Sports cardholders will get incentives to escape desert heat in the summer and play Premier courses on visits to Seattle.

Ryan Whitney, senior vice-president of operations for OB Sports, simultaneously will hold the same title with Premier.

Schickler also said Toptracer technology that tracks drives like on TV telecasts and also provides gaming and virtual golf opportunities is being introduced at Interbay and Jefferson Park driving ranges.

Noted golf architect David McLay Kidd, known best in the Northwest for Bandon Dunes in Oregon and Gamble Sands outside Brewster in Okanogan County, is doing a redesign of the Sand Point Country Club course.

Sand Point director of golf Craig Hunter said work will begin in September to redo five greens, overhaul and add bunkering, widen some fairways and add 300 yards to the course. Work is scheduled to be completed in March, 2020.

The Nez Perce Tribe has purchased the Clarkston Golf and Country Club in southeseast Washington. The Lewiston Tribune reported that the tribe paid $650,000 for the course and its water rights. Membership had been declining. The course becomes the eighth tribal-owned course in Washington.