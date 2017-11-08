David Feherty, the witty 59-year-old who has enlivened network TV golf telecasts for 20 years, is appearing Nov. 15 at the Pantages Theater.

The free-spirited golf tornado that is David Feherty is headed to Tacoma for a one-night stand.

Feherty speaks in an Irish lilt, wears a Van Dyke beard, walks the boundaries of taste and has more golf stories than a pro shop has tees.

People also relate to him because he has struggled to control various demons: bi-polar disorder, depression, alcoholism and drug abuse.

“I’m approachable. I can’t be any other way,” he said in a recent interview for this article. “Everybody has someone in their family who suffers from addiction or mental illness.”

One of his most famous quotes is:

“I didn’t quit drinking because I was a bad drunk. I quit because I was a spectacular drunk. It got to be like a video game where you get to the highest level and it’s not even a challenge anymore.”

He also has said, “I don’t suffer from a mental illness. I live with it.”

Tragically for Feherty, he hasn’t been the only family member who has faced serious problems. His oldest son, Shey, from the first of his two marriages, died of a drug overdose in July on his 29th birthday.

Feherty calls his one-man show “David Feherty Off Tour – Wandering Around on His Own.” The closest thing to a companion with him on the stage is a stuffed chicken named Frank. His wife, Anita, whom he married in 1996, is his constant road companion.

VIP tickets that include a meet-and-greet are $175 plus handling fees. Standard tickets are $61 plus handling fees. The show is about two hours long and includes 20 minutes of Q&A from the audience.

Feherty started doing the one-man shows in 2014 and admits they make him nervous even though he is performing in front of adoring fans.

“It’s kind of like going to the gym,” he said. “I enjoy having done it.”

Feherty was an accomplished golfer who won five times on the European Tour and five other times worldwide. He was a member of the losing European 1991 Ryder Cup team at Kiawah Island (“The War by the Shore”) where he beat Payne Stewart in his singles match. He had three top-10 finishes in golf majors. He played the PGA Tour in 1994 and 1995, and his best finish was a second.

In retrospect, Feherty said he realized after leaving tour golf for TV “that I didn’t want the responsibility of being a major champion” and came up short when a major title was on the line.

He has been unable to play golf for about a decade because of injuries suffered when he was hit by a truck while bicycling. His hobby? Building long-range bolt-action rifles and ammunition for them in the workshop of his Dallas-area home.

The man called “golf’s iconoclast” by Rolling Stone was born in Northern Ireland, and one of his six books is titled, “Somewhere in Ireland a Village is Missing an Idiot.”

He went to work for CBS in 1997 and moved to NBC in late 2015. His Emmy-nominated Golf Channel interview show, “Feherty,” started in 2011. Feherty said he thinks his last visit to the Northwest was in 2012 to tape the interview show with basketball great Bill Russell. He has said the Russell interview is among his favorites and remembers Russell’s answer about overall advice for people: “Be kind.”

Another guest was former president Bill Clinton, one of four presidents to appear on the show.

With cameras rolling, Feherty once asked retired basketball coach Bobby Knight, “Why were you such a (profanity) lunatic at times?”

Knight replied, “I absolutely (profanity) wanted to win, that’s why!” The show included Knight showing Feherty how to throw a folding chair.

Feherty became a naturalized U.S. citizen in 2010 after being inspired by visits to troops in Iraq and Afghanistan. He is co-founder of the Feherty Troops First Foundation that assists wounded soldiers. He has been honored by the Department of the Army for his work.

Feherty’s answers to some golf questions:

Best golf book: “The Downhill Lie” by Carl Hiaasen; best golf movie: “Caddyshack”; best golfer of all time: “No one has ever played golf like Tiger Woods.”

Asked if he thinks Woods can be competitive again, Feherty replied, “The only mistake I’ve ever made with Tiger Woods is underestimating him.”

Nonetheless, Feherty was quick to point out that Woods, 41, has had four back surgeries and that often one back surgery can be life-changing.

Asked whether he thinks Chambers Bay will be awarded another U.S. Open, Feherty was pessimistic and said the greens at the 2015 U.S. Open “looked like the produce department at Kroger’s.”

Told that Chambers Bay is switching from fescue greens to poa annua and that the U.S. Amateur Four-Ball (best ball) tournament will be played there in 2019, Feherty seemed to see these as positives in the quest to get another U.S. Open.

Feherty said he considers the PGA Tour to be in “fantastic” shape with its influx of talented young players who spent formative years watching Woods. He noted the top younger players socialize more with each other than previous generations of players and have genuine friendships.

As for the LPGA, Feherty said what is obvious to a lot of golf fans — it would benefit if more top foreign players improved their English-language skills.

When it comes to golf itself, Feherty might have said it best when he said years ago, “One minute you’re bleeding. The next minute you’re hemorrhaging. The next minute you’re painting the Mona Lisa.”