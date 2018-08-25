With four bogeys and four birdies on his first nine holes, Fred Couples sits at 1-under overall heading into the final round of the PGA Champions Tour event.
SNOQUALMIE – Fred Couples shot an even-par 72 Saturday and is 1-under for the tournament and out of contention at the Boeing Classic at The Club at Snoqualmie Ridge.
Couples started on the back nine and had four birdies and four bogeys before making the turn.
“It’s either good or sloppy,” Couples said. He was steadier on the final nine holes with one birdie and a bogey but is in a six-way tie for 43rd place.
Couples is playing the tournament with a new adjustable driver and headed to the range after his round to experiment with adjustments but blamed errant tee shots on bad swings, not equipment.
Notes
- Tournament co-leader Kevin Sutherland threw out the first pitch at the Tuesday Mariner game against Houston and said “it’s something I’ll remember the rest of my life.” He earned some baseball press box compliments for the pitch.
- Sutherland said he played a variety of sports as a youngster and didn’t play in his first junior tournament until he was 16. That is in stark contrast to most young PGA Tour players who start playing tournaments in grade school.
- Sunday will mark the seventh time Sutherland has been a leader or co-leader entering the final day of a Champions Tour tournament and he never has converted a second-round lead into a victory.
- The first tee times Sunday are 8:35 a.m. and the leaders will go off at 1:10 p.m. All players will start on the No. 1 tee, unlike Friday and Saturday when half the field started on No. 10.
- Sunday’s ticket prices: Adults $25, seniors 60 and over $12.50, children 16 and under free. Military free. Boeing employees and retirees plus one guest are free with identification.
- Larry Mize chipped in on No. 17 and the shot prompted recollections about his famous chip-in at the 11th hole at Augusta National to win the 1987 Masters in a playoff with Greg Norman. The 1987 shot is ranked as the second-greatest golf shot of all time by Bleacher Report. Mize shot a second straight 68 Saturday.
- After going for the green over the canyon on the par-4 14th hole and sinking his 40-foot putt for eagle, Miguel Angel Jimenez treated his putter like a sword and pretended to put it back in its sheath. Jimenez is one of three players tied for eighth place at 8-under.
- Defending champion Jerry Kelly shot a 3-under 69 after opening with a 68 Friday. He is in a seven-way tie for 11th.
- Pullman High School grad Kirk Triplett shot 1-under for the second day and is in a four-way tie for 39th. Triplett, known for his bucket hat, is playing in his fifth Boeing Classic. He is one of 15 players to win at least one event on all three tours – PGA Tour, Web.com and Champions Tour.
- Chris DiMarco is making his Champions Tour debut in this tournament and his caddie is his wife, Amy. They met in seventh grade. DiMarco shot 74 Saturday after opening with a 75.
- Brian Mogg the golfer had Brian Mogg his nephew as his caddie Saturday. The younger Mogg recently graduated from Washington State University, works in the pro shop at The Club at Snoqualmie Ridge, and is a good player himself. He was the second-round leader in the Washington Amateur this year. He was a member of the Cougars men’s golf team that finished in seventh place at the Pac-12 championships. Mogg the participant grew up in Pierce County and is an internationally recognized instructor. He shot 2-under 70 Saturday. On the bag Friday for Mogg, when he shot 72, was his brother Gary.
- It will be no surprise if the tournament winds up in a playoff Sunday. Six of the previous 13 Boeing Classics have ended in playoffs.
- In five Champions Tour tournaments this year, the winner has come from two strokes back on the final day.
- The Boeing Classic had an aviation start with the low flyover of a Boeing 787-9 jetliner Friday and it will have aviation finish Sunday as the winner is presented with a bomber’s jacket on the 18th green.
- Russ Cochran was an injury withdrawal Saturday. He shot 76 Friday.
