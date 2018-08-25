With four bogeys and four birdies on his first nine holes, Fred Couples sits at 1-under overall heading into the final round of the PGA Champions Tour event.

SNOQUALMIE – Fred Couples shot an even-par 72 Saturday and is 1-under for the tournament and out of contention at the Boeing Classic at The Club at Snoqualmie Ridge.

Couples started on the back nine and had four birdies and four bogeys before making the turn.

“It’s either good or sloppy,” Couples said. He was steadier on the final nine holes with one birdie and a bogey but is in a six-way tie for 43rd place.

Couples is playing the tournament with a new adjustable driver and headed to the range after his round to experiment with adjustments but blamed errant tee shots on bad swings, not equipment.

