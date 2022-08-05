Growing up in Kirkland, JoAnne Gunderson Carner became known as “Great Gundy” as she started racking up golfing titles.

She was at her best in national championships.

Carner has won eight USGA championships — the most ever for a female, and one behind Bob Jones and Tiger Woods — including five victories in the U.S. Women’s Amateur, which is being played this year at Chambers Bay in University Place from Aug. 8-14.

Carner, 83, won 43 LPGA titles after turning pro at 30 and cemented herself as one of the greatest women players in history, but the five U.S. Amateur titles have always been special to her.

“They were the starting point,” she said. “You had to go out of the state — and play against players from every state of the union — to see how really good you were. It was fun. I was much better at match play than I was in (stroke play) as a professional.”

She had to work overtime to win the U.S. Women’s Amateur in 1966. Carner and Marlene Stewart Streit had to play extra holes when they finished the 36-hole final in a tie. On the 41st hole, Carner finally defeated Streit, who had beaten Carner 10 years earlier in the final.

The two women outlasted their husbands.

“Both the husbands were in the clubhouse getting drinks,” Carner said.

Carner said she and Streit became great friends and often play golf together in Palm Beach, Florida, where Carner lives these days.

Carner learned the game at Juanita Golf Course in Kirkland, now the Juanita Bay Park, and later joined Sandpoint Country Club in Seattle.

Carner was part of a golden era for women golfers in the area. From 1955-1968, golfers from the Seattle area won the U.S. Women’s Amateur nine times. Carner had her five wins, Anne Quast won three times and Pat Lesser Harbottle won once. Meanwhile, Seattle’s Ruth Jessen was excelling as a pro.

Carner credited the great opportunities to compete locally and the quality of the local courses.

“We have some of the best public courses, and when you went into the private ones, they were even finer,” said Carner, who won an NCAA title while playing for Arizona State. “They are tree-lined, so you learn to drive it straight and then you have all the hilly lies.”

Carner said her husband, who died in 1999, talked her into turning pro in 1970 when she was 30.

“He said, ‘I think you’re running out of bowls to get. The next step is the professionals,'” Carner said.

Carner accepted the challenge and became an immediate star, winning the rookie of the year award.

She won the U.S. Women’s Open twice, including by seven strokes in 1971. She was the LPGA player of the year three times (1974, 1981 and 1982) and led the tour in stroke average five times.

Carner also got a new nickname, “Big Mama,” but she remained Gundy to her friends.

“My husband hated ‘Big Mama,’ but I didn’t mind it all,” she said.

Carner said she received a letter from Japan “and they wanted to honor me as mother of the year.”

“I told them, ‘I don’t have any children, so I can’t (accept it),” she said.

In 1981, Carner received the Bob Jones Award, the highest honor given by the USGA, given to an individual who “demonstrates the spirit, personal character and respect for the game exhibited by Jones.”

In 1992, Carner was inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame.

Her final LPGA victory was in 1985 in front of the hometown fans as she won the Safeco Classic at Meridian Valley Country Club in Kent.

“It was made even more special because my father had died that year, and I had sort of dedicated myself to him,” she said.

Carner remained competitive afterward, losing in a playoff in the U.S. Women’s Open in 1987; she lost in a playoff in the HealthSouth Palm Beach Classic in 1993 when she was nearly 54.

Ten years later at 64, Carner set the record — which still stands — as the oldest player to make an LPGA cut.

She spent time playing on the Legends of the LPGA Tour and in 2019, she played in that tour’s event at White Horse Golf Club in Kingston.

Carner said she started practicing again in preparation for the U.S. Senior Women’s Open, being played Aug. 25-28 in Kettering, Ohio.

“It’s been atrocious, but it’s finally starting to come around,” she said of her game. “I think the biggest shock is how short you hit it.”

Atrocious is relative, of course. For Carner, that means shooting in the “high 70s or something like that.”

Carner said her goal is to make the cut at the U.S. Senior Women’s Open.

“l don’t think I will have any trouble shooting under my age, particularly at my age,” she said.

The competitors at Chambers Bay will be much younger, of course. What advice would Carner give them?

“What you have to remember is that your whole game has to be good,” she said. “You have to remember that you can’t play every round without missing the fairway, or hitting in the sand or three-putting. I used to work really hard on wedge shots and bunker shots.”

Note

Tee times begin at 7 p.m. Monday and Tuesday at Chambers Bay.

After Tuesday’s second round of stroke play, the field of 156 will be cut to 64, with those surviving the cut starting match play Wednesday.

Admission is free.