SNOQUALMIE — Most of the time, a golf tournament entertains because a group of players perform feats with their clubs that the average fan couldn’t dream of pulling off. A hole-out from the sand, a slice around a tree that lands within 10 feet of the pin, a 30-foot double-breaker that finds the center of the cup, etc.

But every now and then, a golf tournament entertains because the viewers watch the wheels come off and think, “That kind of looks like me.”

Rod Pampling won the Boeing Classic by one stroke Sunday, but his rise wasn’t as prominent as the rest of the field’s fall. Yes, the Australian shot a 6-under-par 66 to finish 12 under for the tournament, but the day seemed more defined by what his competitors couldn’t do rather than what he could.

At one point, a fan watching the leaders finish on 18 remarked, “I could do that, and I don’t get paid.” Perhaps that’s a stretch, but there’s no doubt this PGA Champions Tour event at The Club at Snoqualmie Ridge was marked by a wad of what-ifs.

Exhibit A: Jim Furyk After parring the 18th hole, Pampling was just hoping his score would get him into a playoff. The odds of him winning outright seemed damn near impossible, and Furyk was the reason why. The former U.S. Open winner was at 12 under when Pampling finished his round, and still had two par-5s ahead of him. Then came a missed 8-foot putt for birdie on 14. Then a touch-too-strong approach on the par-5 15th, followed by another missed birdie putt. His shot on 17 fell 20 yards short of the green, which led to a bogey. And though he had a chance to tie Pampling on the par-5 18th, he pulled his second shot into the bunker, hit it 25 feet past the hole, and missed the birdie putt by six inches.

“This golf course kind of — it’s a severe golf course by design, so it’s a place that you’re going to — you’re going to see a lot of birdies, but a lot of bogeys,” said Furyk, whose 70 Sunday left him in a tie for second with Tim Herron and Billy Mayfair at 11 under. “Today on the way in, everyone kind of ended up making some bogeys and went the other way.”

Exhibit B: Woody Austin Austin started the day with a one-stroke lead over Furyk and Colin Montgomerie, but quickly lost that lead after three-putting the par-5 first and the par-4 second. The three-putt on two was particularly egregious, as his par attempt came from within a foot of the hole.

Still, Austin was 11 under heading into the final hole, hit a picturesque shot off the tee … then pushed his second shot into the greenside bunker. One didn’t even have to see the lie to know Austin was cooked. The frustration on his face was evidence enough.

He left his sand shot in the bunker, needed three more shots to get home and finished the tourney at 10 under.

“I had eight putts in the first three holes. If I only had four putts in the first four holes … I played well enough to win but that’s why I’m a journeyman,” said Austin. “Journeymen don’t win when they are supposed to.”

Exhibit C: The Hall of Famers Montgomerie started in the final group but rapidly fell out of contention, finishing in a tie for 11th after shooting 74. He began running toward the clubhouse after signing his scorecard — presumably to change his socks after playing a shot from inside the water on 17.

Four-time major champion Ernie Els, meanwhile, also failed to make a move. He was three strokes off the lead when the day started, but ended up five strokes back. His unceremonious moment came on 18, which he had eagled in his previous two rounds. Sunday? He failed to get it out of the bunker on his second shot and ended up making double bogey.

It wasn’t all bad for the legends. Seattle native and former Masters champion Fred Couples wowed the crowd on 18 when he came within a foot of making a double eagle. But for the most part — Sunday was a struggle.

So how would one describe a final round like that? How would one sum up the frustration, mishaps and not-so-magical moments that will likely plague the players’ brains for the next few days?

With one word, actually: golf.