Berg is at 5-under 139 for the tournament. He entered the day two shots behind Shane Prante, the first-round leader.

PGA Professional Derek Berg of Sahalee Country Club in Sammamish shot a 2-under par 70 in the second round of the Muckleshoot Casino Washington Open Invitational on Tuesday, taking a two-shot lead over Shane Prante, Ryan Benzel and John Cassidy heading into the final round at Meridian Valley Country Club in Kent.

Berg is at 5-under 139 for the tournament. He entered the day two shots behind Prante, the first-round leader.

Berg, Benzel, Prante and Cassidy have each won multiple Pacific Northwest Section majors. Berg has won five majors, Benzel has won four majors, and Prante and Cassidy have won two.

More local golf

Leslie Folsom of Tukwila and Victoria Fallgren of Spokane teamed to shoot rounds of 68-69 to win the 19th Washington State Women’s Best-Ball Championship, held at Moses Lake Golf Club.

Folsom and Fallgren were the only team to shoot in the 60s in both rounds of the 36-hole championship, which featured many of the top women amateur golfers from Washington and Northern Idaho. Their two-day total of 9-under par 137 on the par-73 layout was three strokes better than second-place finishers Rachel Blum and Hana Ku, both of Seattle.

Baseball

Seattle University senior outfielder Dalton Hurd was named to the All-Western Athletic Conference second team.

Rugby

The Washington Athletic Club in downtown Seattle will host the third annual MA Sorensen and Rudy Scholz Collegiate Rugby Player of the Year Awards. The keynote speaker at this year’s event will be Tara Flanagan, a member of Team USA’s World Cup-winning squad in 1991 and a Superior Court Judge in Alameda County, Calif.

The event, which includes dinner, is open to the public by reservation. Tickets can be purchased by calling 206-464-3076 or by emailing Wayne Milner at wmilner@wac.net.