While Chambers Bay is in the middle of hosting a national golf championship, it was announced Tuesday that another national championship is coming to the University Place links course next year.

The Women’s Amateur will be played Aug. 8-14, 2022, at Chambers Bay, making it the fourth national championship the course will have hosted.

The U.S. Amateur Four-Ball is taking place this week at Chambers Bay, with the finals on Wednesday. The 2010 U.S. Amateur and the 2015 U.S. Open were also played at the course.

“Chambers Bay has become an extremely special place to the USGA, and we are ecstatic that on the heels of this week’s championship we can assure that our relationship with Pierce County and the golf course continues,” said John Bodenhamer, the USGA’s senior managing director of championships, in a news release. “The U.S. Women’s Amateur and Chambers Bay are sure to produce a memorable week, fitting of both the championship’s stature and the spectacular setting.”

The U.S. Amateur, the U.S. Open and the Women’s Amateur are the USGA’s three original championships and will be played for the 122nd time in 2022. Chambers Bay will become the 15th course to host all three of the original USGA championships.

“The USGA has been a tremendous partner since Chambers Bay opened nearly 15 years ago,” said Pierce County executive Bruce Dammeier in a release. “To be able to continue this collaboration with another opportunity to showcase our world-class golf course to the best amateur players in the world is incredibly exciting for our entire community.”

