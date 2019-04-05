Chambers Bay Golf Course reopened to the public on Wednesday, after being closed since October to convert greens from fescue to poa annua grass.

Poa annua is the predominant Northwest greens grass.

The greens at the course south of Tacoma came under heavy criticism from players at the 2015 U.S. Open. Poa annua invaded the fescue greens and the combination of the competing grasses coupled with a prolonged dry spell resulted in poor putting conditions.

Chambers Bay will be the site of the U.S. Amateur Four-Ball (best ball) Championship in 2021. The course was scheduled to host the tournament this year but asked to push back its hosting two years. Bandon Dunes will be the tournament site this year.