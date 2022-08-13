UNIVERSITY PLACE — It will be an all-international 36-hole title match Sunday in the U.S. Women’s Amateur at Chambers Bay.

That’s because Japan’s Saki Baba defeated Bailey Shoemaker from Florida 7 and 6 in one semifinal Saturday and Canada’s Monet Chun defeated Annabel Wilson from Ireland 2 and 1 in the other.

Wilson, who had not trailed at any time in her first four match-play rounds, fell behind after one hole Saturday.

Chun, who won the Canadian Women’s Amateur three weeks ago, led most of the match — but never by more than 2 up — and won on the par-3 17th hole when Wilson missed about a 5-foot birdie putt.

“The whole round was quite tough,” said Chun, a junior at the University of Michigan who won the Big Ten title this past spring. “(Wilson) is definitely a good player, so I don’t think there was a turning point for me.”

Chun looked like she would take a 2-up lead on the sixth hole, but missed a 3-foot par putt.

But the seemingly unflappable Chun didn’t let that bother her. She got up and down from about 100 yards on the tough par-4 seventh, making about a 7-foot downhill putt for par to retain her 1-up lead.

“I am pretty stable emotionally through the course,” said Chun, who pushed her own bag the first three days before letting her mom, Elena, take over. “There are some up-and-downs in my head, but I’m definitely on the calmer side.”

Chun hit her tee shot on the par-3 ninth hole to about 2 feet and made the short putt to take a 2-up lead. Wilson, who will be a UCLA senior, won the next hole, but could never catch up.

Shoemaker and Baba, both 17 and getting ready to start their senior year in high school, also had something else in common: They both made the cut at the U.S. Women’s Open in June and both were part of a group of players that finished tied for 49th.

But Baba set herself apart early Saturday. She birdied the par-5 first hole to take the early lead, took a 2-up lead when Shoemaker missed a short par putt on the third hole and went 3 up when Shoemaker bogeyed the par-5 fourth.

It got mostly better from there for Baba. Shoemaker won her first hole of the round on the eighth, cutting Baba’s lead to 4-up. But Baba made birdies on the ninth and 10th holes, winning both, to take a 6-up lead and end any real suspense.

“Not really,” Baba said through an interpreter when asked if her victory was as easy as it looked. “I was just thinking, ‘I want to win, I want to win.’ ”

Baba said her strategy after losing the eighth hole was to just hit it at the pin. It worked.

Baba hit her tee shot on the green on the short par-4 12th, making a birdie to end the match. Friday, she holed out from 119 yards for an eagle on the 12th, and said it is now her favorite hole.

Baba and Chun earned berths into the U.S. Women’s Open next year by advancing to the finals. Sunday, when the 36-hole final starts at 9:30 a.m., each has a chance to be the second winner of this event from their country.

Chun will try to accomplish the same feat Cathy Sherk did in 1978 by winning both the Canadian Women’s Amateur and the U.S. Women’s Amateur in the same year.

“The Canadian Amateur was definitely really, really important to me being a Canadian, but this one would be pretty special as well,” she said.

Baba will try to join Michiko Hatton, who won in 1985, as winners of this event from Japan.

“Being in America and in the States, I am very happy about,” Baba said. “Being in the finals is what’s really good.”