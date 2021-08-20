SNOQUALMIE — The PGA Tour Champions event at the Club at Snoqualmie Ridge will keep the name Boeing Classic for at least three more years.

Boeing has been the title sponsor of the tournament since it began in 2005. Its current contract was expiring this year. Any speculation that it would not be renewed was put to rest Friday.

“As the title sponsor of The Boeing Classic since its inception, Boeing is honored to continue partnering with many of our customers and regional business and civic leaders to make an impact here in the Puget Sound,” Stan Deal, President & CEO of Boeing Commercial Airplanes, said in a statement.

Terms of the three-year extension as title sponsor were not given.

“I think it’s super exciting, both for the money we raise here (more than $10 million to local charities since 2005), and Boeing being such an integral part of the community,” Boeing Classic tournament director Brian Flajole said. “In today’s times, it means everything. It’s a tribute to everyone who comes out to watch golf in the Pacific Northwest and all our volunteers over the year that we are going to be at least 19 at the end of this contract.”

While the three-year extension is no doubt good news for the PGA Tour Champions event in Snoqualmie, it’s unclear what effect it might have on an any attempt to get a PGA Tour event in the area.

It was reported in 2019 Seattle Times story that Boeing being the sponsor of the local PGA Tour Champions event was hindering the chances of getting a PGA Tour in the Seattle area.

