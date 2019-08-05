SNOQUALMIE — Seattle native Fred Couples, still looking for a win in his hometown PGA Tour Champions event, will have to beat a strong field to win the 15th Boeing Classic.

Among those who have committed to play in the Aug. 23-25 event at The Club at Snoqualmie Ridge are a pair of Hall of Famers playing in it for the first time, and fan favorite John Daly, who is playing in it for the first time in three years.

Hall of Famer Davis Love III, 55, who won 21 times on the PGA Tour and is a two-time Ryder Cup captain, will be making his first trip to Snoqualmie. Another new face is Retief Goosen, 50, who went into the Hall of Fame this year and won a pair of U.S. Opens.

Daly, 53, was tied for 21st in the event as a PGA Tour Champions rookie in 2016, but has skipped it the past two seasons.

Also in the field is Bernhard Langer, a two-time champion of the event (2010, 2016), and defending champion Scott Parel.

Couples, 59, has finished third in the event three times.

New event on tap

Hall of Famers Couples, Goosen, Langer and Ernie Els (at 49, one year short of being eligible for the PGA Tour Champions) will compete Thursday, Aug. 22, in the Sojitz Hall of Fame Shootout. It will be a nine-hole skins game format that is scheduled to start at noon that day.

Notes

* For the first time, several food trucks will be at the venue during the tournament.

* Seattle rapper Macklemore is scheduled to take part in the Aug. 22 Pro-Am, as is Mariners manager Scott Servais, whose daughter Jackie is a communication specialist for PGA Tour Champions and will be on site.