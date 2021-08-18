SNOQUALMIE — PGA Tour Champions changes year after year as new waves of players becomes eligible for the 50-and-older golf tour.

But the player to beat hasn’t changed for more than a decade — Bernhard Langer.

Langer turns 64 Aug. 27, but continues to defy age and is still near the top of the leaderboard almost every week, even with players like Ernie Els, Jim Furyk and — occasionally Phil Mickelson — starting to play on PGA Tour Champions in the last year or two.

So don’t be surprised to see Langer in contention in the final holes of the Boeing Classic on Sunday afternoon at the Club at Snoqualmie Ridge, even with Els, Furyk and Seattle native Fred Couples among the other stars in the tournament, which begins Friday.

Langer is one of two players to win the Boeing Classic twice (along with Tom Kite), winning it in 2010 and 2016. If he wins again, he would break the tour record for oldest winner, breaking the mark set by Scott Hoch, who won at 63 years, 5 months, 4 days in 2019.

“It would be special because it’s not easy; otherwise, many would have done it,” Langer said of winning at nearly 64. “But it’s hard to do when you’re in your 60s, to win period, and the statistics show it, too, because you have all these young guys coming up like Ernie Els and Retief Goosen and many others that hit it 30, 40, 50 yards further than I do. I have to make that up somehow to show up on the leaderboard. That’s not easy, but it’s a challenge, and I enjoy challenges.”

Langer has won 41 times on PGA Tour Champions, four behind Hale Irwin, and 12 ahead of Lee Trevino, who is third.

That Langer was successful on PGA Tour Champions was no surprise, having won the Masters twice (1985 and 1993) and winning 41 times on the European Tour, second most. But not even Langer expected this kind of success.

“I think I exceeded my expectations, let’s put it that way,” said Langer, as fit as always and looking much younger than his age.

Langer has 15 top-10 finishes — including two seconds — since his last win in March 2020. That consistency has put him in second place in the Tour’s Schwab Cup standings, but Langer wants more.

“Well, it’s frustrating not to win when you’re used to winning, which I’ve been spoiled, I guess, (because) I’ve won my share,” said Langer, who said he will continue playing as long as he is healthy and enjoying it. “You’d like to continue that winning feeling and, like I said, it gets harder and harder every year, no doubt about it. I’m aware of it. I have to play close to flawless golf if I want to lift the trophy at the end of the week.”

But it would surprise no one if Langer is holding the trophy at the end of the week.

“I’ve seen him play and I expected him obviously to still keep going, but at 62, 63, whatever he is now, he’s just amazing, amazing,” Els said.

Els ‘loving it’ on PGA Tour Champions

Els, who is sponsored by Boeing, came to the tournament before he was eligible to play in the event, participating in the pro-am and a skins game event when he was 49 in 2019.

“I’m officially now at the right age,” said Els, who won 19 times on the PGA Tour, including two victories in the U.S. Open and two in the British Open. “I’m loving it. … It’s nice playing against the guys I’ve always competed against for so many years”

Els has won twice on PGA Tour champions, has 14 top-10 finishes in 26 events and is fourth in the Schwab Cup standings, but is still not satisfied.

“I have not played to my own expectations to be honest with you, so I am looking forward to having a nice end-of-the-year stretch,” Els said.

He would like to start that this week at the Club at Snoqualmie Ridge.

“It’s a great layout, and a lot of elevation change,” Els said. “The greens are really smooth and you can take on the par-5s. The par-3s are really strong on the golf course, and there’s a lot of left-to-rights and right-to-lefts so you’ve got to shape the ball a little bit. I really like that type of golf.”

Note

First-round tee times were announced and Couples will tee off Friday at 1:15, and is paired with fellow Masters winner Mike Weir, and fellow Hall-of-Famer Davis Love III.

Defending champion Brandt Jobe, Furyk and Jerry Kelly tee off at 12:54 p.m.; Els, Colin Montgomerie and David Toms tee off at 1:25.