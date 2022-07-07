UNIVERSITY PLACE — It was a day of looking forward and looking back at Chambers Bay.

The best female amateur golfers in the world will take part in the 122nd U.S. Women’s Amateur at Chambers Bay in University Place and the Home Course in DuPont from Aug. 8-14.

The United States Golf Association held a media day for the event Thursday at Chambers Bay, and among those on hand to help promote it were Anne Quast from Everett, who won the tournament three times (1958, 1961 and 1963), and Pat Lesser Harbottle from Seattle, who won it in 1955.

That was part of a golden era of top women golfers from the state. In a 14-year span from 1955 to 1968, golfers from Washington won the U.S. Women’s Amateur nine times, with JoAnne Gunderson Carner from Kirkland winning five times (1957, 1960, 1962, 1966 and 1968).

“I started it, and I was first to win in Bermuda shorts,” said Lesser Harbottle, 88, of her win in 1955.

Until then, the players had to wear skirts that went down to about their ankles. Quast brought along a photo of herself and Gunderson Carner as junior players with the long skirts to show how times have changed.

Another Seattle golfer from that era, Ruth Jessen, was second in the U.S. Women’s Open in 1962 and 1964. Quast beat Peggy Conley from Spokane in the title match of the U.S. Women’s Amateur in 1963.

“There has been an amazing number of great women golfers, starting with Pat, from the state of Washington,” Quast said. “From the rainy Northwest, think about that.”

Quast’s parents owned Cedarcrest Golf Course in Marysville, but neither of them played, nor did her brother.

She was given a “little bag, with a wooden club, an iron and a putter,” when she was 3 1/2 — and a golfer was born.

“I had fun hitting it,” she said.

When Quast was 14, the U.S. Junior Girls Championship was being played at Monterey Peninsula Country Club in California, and “fortunately, my mother liked (nearby) Carmel.”

So Quast entered.

“And I was co-medalist (in stroke play) with (legendary) Mickey Wright, and she was 17,” Quast said. “I had a 76 and I didn’t hit it out of my shadow.”

That was the first of 99 USGA national championships Quast has competed in. She has won seven titles, winning the Senior Amateur four times as well (1987, 1989, 1990 and 1993).

Only Bobby Jones and Tiger Woods with nine USGA titles and Gunderson Carner with eight have won more titles than Quast.

Quast was also runner-up in the U.S. Amateur three times, was fourth in the 1973 U.S. Women’s Open and played in the Curtis Cup eight times, spanning five decades (1958-90).

And Quast, who lives in Seattle and will turn 85 on Aug. 31, might not be done.

She has been encouraged by John Bodenhamer, the Lakewood native who is chief championships officer for the USGA, to play in the U.S. Women’s Senior Amateur being held July 30-Aug. 4 in Anchorage.

That could become Quast’s 100th national championship competition.

She has been working hard at Broadmoor Golf Club in Seattle, where she has been an honorary member since winning her first Women’s Amateur in 1958.

“I am working so hard with (teaching pro) Tim Feenstra, but it’s not easy trying to get to where I am not going to embarrass myself,” she said. “I’m having trouble breaking 40 on the front nine, and that’s the easy nine.”

The average golfer would dream of having that problem, but Quast’s standards have been high for decades.

She said her first amateur victory was a “miracle” because she was three holes down three times after the first nine holes. She said her most memorable victory was winning in 1963 in front of the home fans at Tacoma Country Club.

Quast said it is great that the Women’s Amateur is returning to Washington for the first time since 1984 when it was held at Broadmoor.

“But I got lost getting here today, so I’ll have to find my way,” she joked. “But they will have signs to get to the course.”

