The Boeing Classic will celebrate its 15th tournament this week and has established itself as one of the better events on PGA Tour Champions, for players 50 and older.

With a core group of followers, the attendance each year at the Club at Snoqualmie Ridge has been good enough to satisfy the Tour, but tournament director Brian Flajole envisions the possibilities and is not satisfied.

He wants to attract more people, not just those who have never been, but those who haven’t been back for a few years.

“I think we have to create some other activities out at the golf course,” said Flajole, in his third year as the tournament director. “I run into people all the time who say, ‘Boeing Classic, I love that event, but we haven’t been in a few years.’ We need to find ways to attract them.”

The tournament is doing several things to try to attract a wider audience.

For the first time, there will be a “food truck rally” during tournament days with 10 food trucks on site, which Flajole believes will pair well with the Chateau Ste. Michelle wine pavilion.

Kaitlyn Bristowe, who was on Season 19 of ABC’s “The Bachelor” and Season 11 of “The Bachelorette” and has more than 453,000 Twitter followers, will be doing her podcast at the event and talking about the Boeing Classic on social media.

Jason Tartick, who has been dating Bristowe and appeared on Season 14 of “The Bachelorette,” will participate in Thursday’s pro-am. Rachel DaVaux, a food blogger who is also an influencer on social media on health and wellness, will be doing her blog and social media from the event.

“We are trying to do some things that maybe gets somebody to say, ‘Hey, let’s get out to the tournament,’ ” Flajole said.

Also new this year is the Hall of Fame Shootout on Thursday, a skins game competition among four players who are in the World Golf Hall of Fame: Seattle native Fred Couples, Bernhard Langer, Retief Goosen and Ernie Els, who is one year from being eligible for PGA Tour Champions.

“The Hall of Fame shootout is a chance to remind people that the Boeing Classic is coming up, a chance for people to see some really good golf in a fun atmosphere,” Flajole said. “I think it’s those kinds of things that we need to do more, to attract people who haven’t come out in a few years, because there is something new and different. And for those who are younger and haven’t been out before, that there is a reason to come out, with some good food, good drinks and fun activities.”

For many, the biggest draw will always be the players, and next year not only will Els be eligible to compete on PGA Tour Champions, but also Phil Mickelson.

Mickelson won this season on the PGA Tour, and there has been no indication that he will play on the PGA Tour Champions when he turns 50. But if he did, it would undoubtedly give the whole tour a big jolt.

“Phil is probably the key guy for the next three, four or five years that if he plays, he would probably move the needle for tournaments,” Flajole said. “There are new guys who keep it fresh but who do not move the needle substantially. Phil is as big as it gets. There are a lot of people who like Phil, and a lot of people who don’t like Phil and I think you would have both sides wanting to come out and see him.”

In the meantime, Flajole will continue to do what he can to boost his event, which he is already proud of.

“We are 15 years old and we’ve created a nice following and is something people look forward to in the summer in Seattle and I think we’ve earned our stripes in that regard.”

Boeing Classic Schedule

Monday (Aug. 19)

6:30 a.m. – Gates open

8:30 a.m. – Seahawks Rumble at the Ridge

2 p.m. – Professional practice rounds

Tuesday

7:30 a.m. – Qualifier for maximum of four berths, High Cedars Golf Club, Orting

9 a.m. – Gates open at The Club at Snoqualmie Ridge

Noon – Youth clinic at Club at Snoqualmie Ridge driving range

All-day – Practice rounds

Wednesday

7 a.m. – Gates open

7 a.m. – Korean Air Pro-Am, Day 1, morning groups

12:20 p.m. – Korean Air Pro-Am, Day 1, afternoon groups

Thursday

7 a.m. – Gates open

7 a.m. – Korean Air Pro-Am, Day 2, morning groups

Noon ­­– Hall of Fame Shootout: Fred Couples, Ernie Els, Retief Goosen and Bernhard Langer

12:20 a.m. – Korean Air Pro-Am, Day 2, afternoon groups

Friday

9 a.m. – Gates open

11 a.m. – Opening ceremony, with military and Mercer Island High School band

11:20 a.m. – Flyover by Boeing jet

11:30 – Start of first round (off tees No. 1 and No. 10)

Saturday

9 a.m. – Gates open

10 a.m.-1 p.m. – Family Day activities in Kid Zone Tent

11 a.m. – Start of second round (off tees No. 1 and No. 10)

Sunday (Military Appreciation Day)

6:30 a.m. – Gates open

8 a.m. – Start of final round (all players off tee No. 1)

6 p.m. – Trophy ceremony