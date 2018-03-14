Four more victories (very possible) and Woods will pass Sam Snead for the most PGA tournament wins in history.

About eight years ago, I was fortunate enough to sit next to Boston Globe sports columnist Bob Ryan before a Lakers-Celtics game. And as we were discussing a certain golfer who’d fallen from grace, Ryan noted that there were once five major sports in America: The NFL, the NBA, MLB, the NHL, and Tiger Woods.

That’s an important distinction from PGA Tour, because we all know that Tiger transcended the rest of his organization. A tournament didn’t really count if he wasn’t participating, but if he was, he could steal eyes from any event regardless of prestige.

Those days were glorious, delicious blends of suspense, star power, charisma and greatness. LeBron James, Tom Brady, Steph Curry, Roger Federer and others have all captivated American sports viewers since, but none were as magnetic as Tiger in his prime.

So to see him out there contending again — to see him sticking greens, witchcrafting his way out of trouble and sinking miraculous putts — it feels like the Beatles getting the band back together.

“Man, I’ve missed this,” said Woods after finishing one shot behind Paul Casey in last week’s Valspar Championship.

Trust us, Tiger, we missed it, too.

I realize there might be some of you — women, in particular — who are cringing. Tiger was a married man who spent as much time playing around as he did playing a round.

It was selfish, shameful, and an embarrassment to his family. But nine years after the scandal came out, I think he’s served his penance.

He lost $110 million in a divorce settlement. He lost his dignity and public respect. He lost his intimidation and concentration, and as a result (along with debilitating back problems) has lost every major he’s played in since 2008.

You don’t have to like the man. But after all this time, you have a green light to love the golfer.

I lived in Southern California from the day I was born until 2010. And if Tiger was in contention during any of the majors, my weekend was dedicated to watching him alongside my father.

My dad and I have been on fantastic terms since Woods disappeared from the limelight, but it was still cool to get a text from him Saturday saying “how about Tiger?”

I have a feeling many of you have similar stories. Whether it was his Nike ad of a chip-in in the 2005 Masters, his back and forth with Bob May at the 2000 PGA, or his championship-tying putt on 72 at the 2008 U.S. Open, Woods has given fans so many high-five moments that our palms are still tender.

He isn’t just good for golf. He’s good for sports. He’s good for Sundays. He’s good for anyone who enjoys history unfolding in front of them.

So, at 42 years old, what is he still capable of? That’s an impossible question to answer given his health history, but let’s assume his back stays loyal to him for the next few years.

Phil Mickelson won the British Open at 43, finished second at the British at 46 (shooting 11 strokes better than third place) and won a tournament two weeks ago at 47. At 41, Vijay Singh won nine tournaments and a major en route to capturing 2004 PGA Tour Player of the year honors. Ernie Els won the British Open at 42, Lee Trevino won the PGA at 44, Jack Nicklaus won the Masters at 46, and Tom Watson lost in a playoff at the British at 59.

I realize today’s fields are deeper than ever, but Woods has more natural ability than anybody who has ever picked up a club. Maybe more natural talent than anyone who’s ever played a sport.

Four more victories (very possible) and Woods will pass Sam Snead for the most PGA tournament wins in history. Four more majors (highly unlikely) and he’ll tie Nicklaus for the most ever.

But that stuff doesn’t matter right now. What matters is that, after five years of being lost in the mail, one of sports’ greatest gifts has been delivered to us. Woods tees it up again Thursday at the Bay Hill Invitational, where galleries will swarm him and his poor playing partners.

Anything else going on over the next four days? Oh, yeah — the NCAA tournament.

That sucks … for the basketball players.