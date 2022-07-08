In 1911, William J. Patterson, the founder of a bank in Aberdeen, purchased a ranch outside of town and turned the land into a golf course that became Grays Harbor Country Club.

His wife, known as Frank (no one seems sure what her given name was), was quite a golfer and activist. In 1922, her country club invited all the top golfers in the state to come to the course for a tournament.

The convergence of players from around the state led to creation of the Washington State Women’s Golf Association.

One hundred years later, the WSGA is still going strong and will host its annual state tournament July 11-13 at Overlake Golf & Country Club in Medina. The WSWGA Senior Championship is Sept. 12-13 at Glendale Country Club in Bellevue.

“Celebrating 100 years of friendship” is the motto for this year’s event.

It all began with Patterson, who became the first president of the WSWGA and also won the inaugural tournament.

“She was a very masterful woman,” said Ann Swanson, who has won the WSWGA championship a record nine times, about Patterson. “She had a sharp mind and a take-charge attitude. So often, I look back and wonder if she had any idea what she started. It was really at her instigation that this all happened.”

Swanson, who has also won the WSWGA senior championship three times and was the organization’s president in 2012, was so interested in the history of women’s golf in the state that she wrote a book about it 10 years ago. She spent two years doing research.

“Mrs. Patterson, she was way ahead of the curve at the time,” Swanson said. “She had her detractors. … But none of that deterred her.”

Swanson said the first WSWGA championship had 46 players and the entry fee was $1. She said the fields in the championship got so big that the tournament was limited to just members of private clubs in 1929.

The list of WSWGA championship winners includes many of the top women golfers in state history, including Pat Lesser Harbottle, Ann Quast and Ruth Jessen, who won the U.S. Women’s Amateur, and Edean Ihlanfeldt, who won the U.S. Senior Women’s Amateur.

“The success of this tournament and the success of this organization is really a tremendous accomplishment,” Swanson said. “It was result of enormously hard work and dedication and a tribute to the passion and excitement for the game.”

One week, two tournaments

Local fans wanting to see top-level golf will face a choice in August:

The Boeing Classic or the U.S. Women’s Amateur?

The U.S. Women’s Amateur will be held Aug. 8-14 at Chambers Bay in University Place; the Boeing Classic, the PGA Tour Champions event, is Aug. 12-14 at the Club at Snoqualmie Ridge.

Fans were faced with a similar choice in 2010 when the U.S. Amateur was held the same week as the Boeing Classic.

Three former Huskies in top 125

With the PGA Tour regular season wrapping up Aug. 7, three former Huskies are solidly in the top 125 in the Fed Ex Cup standings, which will earn them full status on the PGA Tour next season.

Joel Dahmen, who contended in the U.S. Open last week, is No. 68, C.T. Pan is No. 84 and Nick Taylor is No. 110.

That trio will be joined next year on the PGA Tour by former Husky Carl Yuan, who continues to lead the Korn Ferry Tour standings by a large margin and long ago clinched a spot in the top 25, which earns a promotion to the PGA Tour.

Andrew Putnam of University Place is also solidly in the top 125 of the Fed Ex Cup standings at No. 89.