EUROPEAN TOUR

ALFRED DUNHILL CHAMPIONSHIP

Site: Malelane, South Africa.

Course: Leopard Creek CC. Yardage: 7,249. Par: 72.

Television: Thursday-Friday, 5:30-10:30 a.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday-Sunday, 4:30-9:30 a.m. (Golf Channel).

Purse: 1.5 million euros (US $1.65 million). Winner’s share: 250,000 euros ($275,000).

Defending champion: David Lipsky.

Race to Dubai winner: Jon Rahm.

Last week: Jon Rahm won the DP World Tour Championship to capture the Race to Dubai.

Notes: One week after Rahm won the season finale, the European Tour starts a new season in South Africa. The season was supposed to start with two events, but the Hong Kong Open (co-sanctioned with the Asian Tour) was postponed because of violent unrest in the city . … The field includes former Masters champion Charl Schwartzel, a four-time winner of the Alfred Dunhill Championship. He has missed the last seven months recovering from a wrist injury. This is his first event since the RBC Heritage at Hilton Head a week after the Masters. … The field includes Erik van Rooyen and Eddie Pepperell, both trying to finish the year in the top 50 to earn a trip to the Masters. … Ernie Els is playing two weeks before he captains the International team in the Presidents Cup. He is a three-time winner of the event, including the first one that was part of the European Tour schedule in 1995.

Next week: AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open.

Online: www.europeantour.com and www.sunshinetour.com

___

PGA TOUR

Last week: Tyler Duncan won the RSM Classic.

Next tournament: Sentry Tournament of Champions on Jan. 2-5.

FedEx Cup leader: Brendon Todd.

Online: www.pgatour.com

___

LPGA TOUR

Last week: Sei Young Kim won the CME Group Tour Championship.

Next tournament: Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions on Jan. 16-19.

Race to CME Globe winner: Sei Young Kim.

LPGA money title: Jin Young Ko.

Vare Trophy: Jin Young Ko.

Online: www.lpga.com

___

OTHER TOURS

Japan Golf Tour: Casio World Open, Kochi Kuroshio CC, Kochi, Japan. Defending champion: Ho-Sung Choi. Online: www.jgto.org

Ladies European Tour: Andalucia Costa del Sol Open de Espana, Aloha GC, Marbella, Spain. Defending champion: Anne Van Dam. Online: www.ladieseuropeantour.com

Advertising

PGA Tour of Australasia: NSW Open, Twin Creeks Golf and CC, Luddenham, Australia. Defending champion: Jake McLeod. Online: www.pga.org.au

Japan LPGA: Japan LPGA Tour Championship Ricoh Cup, Miyazaki CC, Miyazaki, Japan. Defending champion: Jiyai Shin. Online: www.lpga.jp.or

Staysure Tour: MCB Tour Championship-Madagascar, International GC Du Rova, Andakana, Madagascar. Defending champion: New event. Online: www.europeantour.com/staysuretour

Korean LPGA: Orange Life Champions Trophy Inbee Park Invitational, Blue One The Honors CC, Gyeongju, South Korea. Defending champion: LPGA Tour. Online: www.klpga.co.kr