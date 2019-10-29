INTERNATIONAL FEDERATION OF PGA TOURS

WORLD GOLF CHAMPIONSHIPS-HSBC CHAMPIONS

Site: Shanghai.

Course: Sheshan International GC. Yardage: 7,264. Par: 72.

Television: Wednesday-Thursday, 10 p.m. to 4 a.m. (Golf Channel); Friday, 10:30 p.m. to 4 a.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday, 10:30 p.m. to 3 a.m. (Golf Channel).

Purse: $10.25 million. Winner’s share: $1,845,000.

Defending champion: Xander Schauffele.

Last WGC: Brooks Koepka won the FedEx St. Jude Invitational.

Notes: This is the final event before Tiger Woods and Ernie Els make their captain’s picks for the Presidents Cup in Australia. … Brooks Koepka was forced to withdraw because of a knee injury when he slipped on wet cement and pulled out from the CJ Cup in South Korea two weeks ago. Also missing is Dustin Johnson, who is not ready to return from his offseason knee surgery. … Phil Mickelson is playing for the fourth time in the fall season. He has won the HSBC Champions twice, as a European Tour event in 2005 and a World Golf Championship in 2009. Mickelson does not get credit for a PGA Tour victory for 2009 because the tour did not recognize the HSBC as an official win until 2013. … Jordan Spieth is playing his third straight event in Asia. … This has become the weakest field for the WGCs, with only three of the top 10 in the world playing — Rory McIlroy, Justin Rose and Xander Schauffele. … Daylight saving time ends in the middle of the final round during the U.S. broadcast.

Next WGC: Mexico Championship on Feb. 20-23.

Online: www.europeantour.com and www.pgatour.com

PGA TOUR

BERMUDA CHAMPIONSHIP

Site: Southampton, Bermuda.

Course: Port Royal GC. Yardage: 6,828. Par: 71.

Television: Thursday-Saturday, 12:30-4:30 p.m. (Golf Channel); Sunday, 12:30-3:30 p.m. (Golf Channel).

Purse: $3 million. Winner’s share: $540,000.

Defending champion: New event.

FedEx Cup leader: Lanto Griffin.

Last week: Tiger Woods won the Zozo Championship to tie Sam Snead’s career record with 82 victories.

Notes: Lanto Griffin is playing for the first time since his victory in the Houston Open three weeks ago. He remains atop the FedEx Cup standings in a field that is otherwise lacking. … Three former major champions, Davis Love III (1997 PGA Championship), Mike Weir (2003 Masters) and Trevor Immelman (2008 Masters), are playing. … Love is playing his first regular PGA Tour event since the Zurich Classic in New Orleans in April. He plans to play the next two events, concluding with the RSM Classic that he hosts at Sea Island. … Port Royal held the PGA Grand Slam of Golf from 2009 through 2014 until the event for the year’s major champions ended … This is the second straight tournament to make its debut on the PGA Tour schedule, following the tour’s first official event in Japan at the Zozo Championship. … Bermuda is among six countries on the PGA Tour’s fall schedule, joining the United States, South Korea, Japan, China and Mexico.

Next tournament: Mayakoba Classic on Nov. 14-17.

Online: www.pgatour.com

LPGA TOUR

TAIWAN SWINGING SKIRTS LPGA

Site: New Taipei City, Taiwan.

Course: Miramar Golf CC. Yardage: TBD. Par: TBD.

Television (tape delay): Thursday, 5-9:30 p.m. (Golf Channel); Friday-Saturday, 8-10 p.m. (Golf Channel); Sunday, 8-10:30 p.m. (Golf Channel).

Purse: $2.2 million. Winner’s share: $330,000.

Defending champion: Nelly Korda.

Race to CME Globe leader: Jin Young Ko.

Last week: Ha Na Jang won the BMW Ladies Championship.

Notes: The field includes eight of the top 10 on the LPGA Tour money list, missing only Lexi Thompson and Danielle Kang. Thompson has yet to play in the Asia swing. Kang played the last two weeks. … Jin Young Ko tied for ninth last week and clinched the points-based award as LPGA player of the year with two tournaments remaining. … Next week in Japan is the last of four straight events in Asia before the LPGA Tour takes a week off and then concludes its season at the CME Group Tour Championship in Florida. … The Taiwan tournament dates to 2011 when Yani Tseng won by five shots. … Swinging Skirts is a golf team of men and women in Taiwan trying to grow the game. Its LPGA event was held for three years in San Francisco until moving to Taiwan in 2017. … Korda last year became the first American winner of the tournament. … Inbee Park set the tournament record at 22-under par when she won in 2014.

Next week: Toto Japan Classic.

Online: www.lpga.com

PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS

INVESCO QQQ CHAMPIONSHIP

Site: Thousand Oaks, Calif.

Course: Sherwood CC. Yardage: 7,059. Par: 72.

Television: Friday-Saturday, 4:30-8 p.m. (Golf Channel); Sunday, 3:30-7 p.m. (Golf Channel).

Purse: $2 million. Winner’s share: $305,000.

Defending champion: Scott Parel.

Charles Schwab Cup leader: Scott McCarron.

Last tournament: Miguel Angel Jimenez won the Dominion Energy Charity Classic.

Notes: Scott McCarron leads 52 players who have advanced to the second of three stages in the Charles Schwab Cup playoffs. … Jerry Kelly is the only player with a chance to catch McCarron for the Schwab Cup, trailing by $252,500 with points worth double in the postseason. … Steve Stricker and Kevin Sutherland are not in the field, meaning John Daly at No. 54 earned the last spot. Stricker has not played since the Senior Players Championship at Firestone in July. He is contemplating going to Sea Island for the final PGA Tour event of the year. … Tommy Tolles was runner-up in the first Schwab Cup playoff event, moving him up 22 spots to No. 37 to qualify for the next event. … Sixteen players have gone over $1 million in earnings for the year. … Sherwood Country Club previously hosted the Shark Shootout, and then the Target World Challenged hosted by Tiger Woods until 2013.

Next week: Charles Schwab Cup Championship.

Online: www.pgatour.com/champions

EUROPEAN TOUR

Last week: Steven Brown won the Portugal Masters.

Next week: Turkish Airlines Open.

Race to Dubai leader: Bernd Wiesberger.

Online: www.europeantour.com

OTHER TOURS

Japan Golf Tour: Mynavi ABC Championship, ABC Golf Club, Hyogo, Japan. Defending champion: Yuta Kinoshita. Online: www.jgto.org

PGA Tour Latinoamerica: Termas de Rio Hondo Invitational, Rio Hondo GC, Rio Hondo, Argentina. Defending champion: New event. Online: www.pgatour.com/la/en

Sunshine Tour: Vodacom Origins of Golf Final, Simola Golf and Country Estate, Knysna, South Africa. Defending champion: Steve Surry. Online: www.sunshinetour.com

Korean LPGA: SK Networks Ladies Classic, Pinx GC, Seogwipo, South Korea. Defending champion: Gyeol Park. Online: www.klpga.co.kr

Japan LPGA: Mitsubishi Electric Ladies Golf Tournament, Musashioka GC, Saitima, Japan. Defending champion: Shoko Sasaki. Online: www.lpga.or.jp