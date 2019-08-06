PGA TOUR

THE NORTHERN TRUST

Site: Jersey City, N.J.

Course: Liberty National GC. Yardage: 7,370. Par: 71.

Purse: $9.25 million. Winner’s share: $1,665,000.

Television: Thursday-Friday, 2-6 p.m. Saturday, 1-2:45 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3-6 p.m. (CBS); Sunday, noon-1:45 p.m. (Golf Channel), 2-6 p.m. (CBS).

Defending champion: Bryson DeChambeau.

FedEx Cup leader: Brooks Koepka.

Last week: J.T. Poston won the Wyndham Championship.

Notes: This starts the FedEx Cup playoffs, which this year has been cut to three tournaments ending with the Tour Championship at East Lake. … PGA champion Brooks Koepka is the No. 1 seed to start the postseason. He is the seventh different player in the last seven years to start out at No. 1. … Tiger Woods is playing a regular PGA Tour event for only the second time since March. Since the Masters, his only appearance outside a major was the Memorial. … Woods in 2007 and 2009 and Jordan Spieth in 2015 are the only players who started and finished the FedEx Cup playoffs at No. 1. … Zach Johnson failed to qualify for the playoffs for the first time. … Spieth, who last year missed the Tour Championship, starts the postseason at No. 69. … Only the top 70 advance to the BMW Championship next week at Medinah. … The last four winners of the FedEx Cup playoffs opener were all among the top 10 in the standings. … Liberty National hosted this event in 2009 and 2013, and the Presidents Cup in 2017. … The tournament will be held next year at the TPC Boston.

Next week: BMW Championship.

LPGA TOUR and LADIES EUROPEAN TOUR

ABERDEEN STANDARD INVESTMENTS LADIES SCOTTISH OPEN

Site: North Berwick, Scotland.

Course: The Renaissance Club. Yardage: 6,427. Par: 71.

Purse: $1.5 million. Winner’s share: $225,000.

Television: Thursday-Friday, 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday, 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. (Golf Channel); Sunday, 8:30-11:30 a.m. (Golf Channel).

Defending champion: Arijya Jutanugarn.

Race to CME Globe leader: Jin Young Ko.

Last week: Hinako Shibuno won the Women’s British Open.

Notes: The Renaissance Club hosted the men’s Scottish Open last month. … Hinako Shibuno, who won the Women’s British Open in her first appearance at a major, is playing the Hokkaido Meiji Cup on the Japan LPGA Tour this week. … Ariya Jutanugarn has not won since the Ladies Scottish Open last year. … The field features only three of the top 10 in the women’s world ranking, with Minjee Lee (No. 5) the highest-ranked player. … Shibuno won the Women’s British Open in her first LPGA Tour start. The last player to win the Women’s British Open in her first LPGA start was Karrie Webb in 1995, who won by six shots over Annika Sorenstam and Jill McGill on the Duke’s course at Woburn. … After a third straight week in Europe, the LPGA Tour takes a week off and resumes in Canada. … Jennifer Kupcho is No. 30 in the Solheim Cup standings after playing just nine events since she finished her college career two months ago.

Next tournament: CP Women’s Open on Aug. 22-25.

USGA

U.S. WOMEN’S AMATEUR

Site: West Point, Miss.

Course: Old Waverly GC. Yardage: 6,509. Par: 72.

Television: Wednesday-Friday, 4-7 p.m. (FS1); Saturday, 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. (FS1); Sunday, 2-5 p.m. (FS1).

Defending champion: Kristen Gillman.

Last year: Gillman won the U.S. Women’s Amateur for the second time with a 7-and-6 victory over Jiwon Jeon at The Golf Club of Tennessee.

Notes: Juli Inkster won her first U.S. Women’s Open at Old Waverly. … Of the 156 players who qualified, the average age is 19.7, with 111 players age 20 or under. The youngest is 11-year-old Gianna Clemente of Warren, Ohio. … The oldest player in the field is 61-year-old Sally Krueger of San Francisco. Krueger was low amateur at the U.S. Senior Women’s Open. … Lucy Li is among five players in the field who were Curtis Cup members last year. … Albane Valenzuela of Switzerland is among 15 players who qualified for the U.S. Women’s Open in early June.

Next year: Woodmond CC (North Course).

KORN FERRY TOUR

WINCO FOODS PORTLAND OPEN

Site: North Plains, Ore.

Course: Pumping Ridge GC (Witch Hollow). Yardage: 7,109. Par: 71.

Purse: $800,000. Winner’s share: $144,000.

Television: Thursday-Sunday, 6-9 p.m. (Golf Channel).

Defending champion: Sungjae Im.

Points leader: Xinjun Zhang.

Last week: Zac Blair won the Ellie Mae Classic at TPC Stonebrae.

Next week: Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship.

EUROPEAN TOUR

Last tournament: Brooks Koepka won the WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational.

Next week: D+D Real Czech Masters.

Race to Dubai leader: Shane Lowry.

PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS:

Last tournament: Bernhard Langer won the Senior British Open.

Next week: Dick’s Sporting Goods Open.

Charles Schwab Cup leader: Scott McCarron.

OTHER TOURS

Symetra Tour: PHC Classic, Brown Deer Park GC, Milwaukee. Defending champion: Lauren Coughlin. Online: www.symetratour.com

Challenge Tour: Made in Denmark Challenge, Silkeborg Ry GC (Ry), Skanderbord, Denmark. Defending champion: Joachim B. Hansen. Online: www.europeantour.com/challengetour

Mackenzie Tour: ATB Financial Classic, Country Hill GC (Talons), Calgary, Alberta. Defending champion: Corey Pereira. Online: www.pgatour.com/canada

Korean LPGA: Jeju Samdasoo Masters, Ora CC, Jeju, South Korea. Defending champion: Ji Hyun Oh. Online: www.klpga.co.kr

Japan LPGA: Hokkaido Meiji Cup, Sapporo International CC (Shimamatsu), Hokkaido, Japan. Defending champion: Mami Fukuda. Online: www.lpga.or.jp