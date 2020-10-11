LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Vegas Golden Knights signed three players, including forward Tomas Nosek, who returns for a fourth season after signing a one-year, $1.25 million contract Sunday.

The 28-year-old Nosek was an unrestricted free agent, who had eight goals and seven assists for 15 points in 67 games last year. Overall, he has 24 goals and 48 points in 219 career NHL games over five seasons.

Vegas also signed minor-league forwards Tomas Jurco and Danny O’Regan to one-year, $700,000 contracts.

Jurco had two assists in 12 games for Edmonton last season, and overall has 22 goals and 52 points in 213 NHL career games. O’Regan spent all of last season in the minors, and has a goal and five points in 25 NHL games split between San Jose and Buffalo.



