Jessie Ray’s golden goal in the 99th minute lifted the Seattle U women’s soccer team to a 2-1 win over Utah Valley and the championship of the Western Athletic Conference tournament in Seattle on Sunday afternoon.

Leahi Manthei tied the game in the 87th minute as the Redhawks (13-7-2) repeated as WAC champs. It’s the first time since 2008 that the WAC title game was decided by a golden goal.

Amber Tripp scored for Utah Valley (11-10-1) in the 32nd minute.

“I’m so incredibly proud of every single player on this team,” Seattle U coach Julie Woodward said. “UVU gave us a battle today, and I love how our team responded. Our seniors provided such great leadership today both on and off the field. I’m honored to be associated with every single individual on this team.”

The Redhawks will learn their NCAA tournament opponent as the NCAA selections will be announced Monday. Since 2013, Seattle U has won five WAC regular-season titles and five tournament titles.

The Washington and Washington State women will also learn their NCAA postseason opponents Monday.

UW sweeps Oregon

Kara Bajema had 20 kills and 15 digs and Sam Drechsel added 17 kills and eight block assists as No. 14 Washington (19-5, 10-4 Pac-12) completed a season sweep of the Oregon schools with a 25-16, 22-25, 25-13, 25-23 win at Oregon State (9-16, 3-11).

“A lot of courageous swings from both of them,” UW coach Keegan Cook said about Drechsel and Bajema. “Even after making an error, coming back and taking another big swing. Sam’s been playing great of late, and we’ve asked Kara to take some big swings out of the back row and she’s delivered for sure.”

More volleyball

• No. 24 Washington State also completed a sweep of the Oregon schools, beating the Ducks in Eugene 25-20, 25-15, 16-25, 26-24. Pia Timmer had 10 kills to lead the Cougars (21-5, 10-4 Pac-12).