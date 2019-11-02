Freshman Marissa Bankey had a golden goal to give the Seattle Pacific women’s soccer team a 2-1 win against Western Oregon on Saturday afternoon at Interbay Stadium.

Bankey’s goal came at 107:19 and secured second place in the Great Northwest Athletic Conference for the Falcons (10-6, 8-2).

More soccer

• Grant Titus and Sam Malloch scored as the visiting Seattle Pacific men (4-9-1, 3-6-0 GNAC) beat Simon Fraser 2-1.

• Paige Malm’s golden goal in the 109th minute gave Seattle U (10-7-2, 6-1-1 WAC) a 3-2 win against visiting Utah St.

Women’s basketball

• Ashlynn Burgess was scored 23 points as Seattle Pacific beat visiting Puget Sound 76-63 in an exhibition game.

Volleyball

• Eve Kerschenbaum had 21 kills and six digs to lead Seattle U (11-15, 2-10 WAC) past visiting Cal State Bakersfield 18-25, 25-21, 25-18, 30-28.

• Maddie Batiste had 20 kills and 15 digs as Seattle Pacific (11-11, 8-6 GNAC) beat host Concordia 25-17, 25-23, 22-25, 25-19.

Hockey

• Alex Morozoff scored, but the visiting Seattle T-birds lost to the Portland Winterhawks 2-1.

• Three different players scored as the host Everett Silvertips turned back Kamloops 3-2.

Cross country

• The Seattle U men’s and women’s cross-country teams both took seventh at the WAC championships in Kansas City, Mo. Nathan Pixler was the top men’s finisher for SU, placing 22nd with a 8K time of 26:03.14. Olivia Stein led the SU women with a 16th-place finish, running the 6K course in 22:12.12.