NEW YORK (AP) — Cricket’s governing body has approved USA Cricket as its 105th member.

The International Cricket Council made the announcement Tuesday. USA Cricket is now eligible to receive funding from the ruling organization and can sanction domestic and international cricket in the U.S.

USA Cricket board chair Paraag Marathe says “we are committed to working hard to be great stewards of the game both for the United States and global cricket.”

In 2017, the USA Cricket Association was expelled from the ICC after 52 years because of governance and financial issues.

Marathe is an executive for the San Francisco 49ers who became USA Cricket board chair in October. ICC chief executive David Richardson congratulated Marathe on “this important milestone.”