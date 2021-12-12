PARIS (AP) — Goalkeeper Anthony Lopes kept his team afloat with a pair of decisive saves as Lyon secured a 0-0 draw at defending champion Lille in the French league on Sunday.

Both Lille and Lyon have been inconsistent this season and their midtable contest lacked entertainment throughout the first half, with neither team able to muster a shot at goal at Pierre Mauroy stadium.

Lille pushed hard in the last half-hour and came close to opening the scoring in the 68th minute after Jonathan Ikone found striker Burak Yilmaz, whose shot from close range was parried away by Lopez with a firm hand. Ikone’s effort from the rebound was well over the bar.

Lopes was decisive again three minutes later when he blocked another attempt from Yilmaz, a powerful right-footed effort from the edge of the box. Lille had a couple of extra chances toward the end but lacked a finishing touch.

“We needed to come together collectively. We needed a match that could be a reset in terms of our state of mind,” Lopes said. “We are not far from that.”

Lille is now unbeaten in six matches but has won just six of its 18 league games so far. Lagging 17 points behind leader PSG — which played Monaco later Sunday — Lille has a two-point lead over Lyon.

NICE DOWNS RENNES

Nice continued its good form on the road to end a three-match winless run with a 2-1 victory at second-place Rennes, with goals from Kasper Dolberg and Youcef Atal.

The Riviera team moved to within one point of Rennes. Nice has claimed 19 of its 30 points away from home. Only PSG has done better away this season (20).

Dolberg scored from the spot then turned provider for Atal.

The hosts got one back through Benjamin Bourigeaud’s effort in the 59th and pushed hard for an equalizer but Nice defended well until the end.

BIG WIN FOR METZ

Metz secured an emphatic 4-1 win over fellow struggler Lorient to leapfrog its rival in the relegation zone.

Metz’s first win at home this season lifted the club to 18th in the standings, level on points with Lorient.

The hosts got a brilliant start and led 3-0 after 18 minutes. Lorient defender Moritz Jenz injected some suspense into the game with a left-footed shot from very close range in the 68th to reduce the lead but Ibrahima Niane put the game to bed with a fine header from Farid Boulaya’s assist.

OTHER MATCHES

Angers was upset 1-0 at home by Clermont. Mohamed Bayo scored a late penalty to secure three points for his team after Angers dominated without finding a cutting edge.

Bordeaux won 2-1 at Troyes.

