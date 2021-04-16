LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles FC and goalkeeper Kenneth Vermeer have mutually parted ways on the eve of the team’s season opener.

LAFC announced Vermeer’s surprising departure Friday night.

The 35-year-old Dutch goalkeeper spent one season with LAFC after joining the club from Feyenoord. Vermeer made only eight MLS starts for LAFC while sharing time in net with Pablo Sisniega.

Vermeer, who began his pro career at Ajax, also started all five of LAFC’s matches in last year’s CONCACAF Champions League.

LAFC coach Bob Bradley hadn’t named a first-string goalie for the upcoming season, but the winner of the competition apparently was Sisniega. The 25-year-old Mexican goalie joined LAFC two years ago from Real Sociedad’s reserve team, and he made 14 starts last season.

The only other goalkeeper on LAFC’s roster is 20-year-old Tomás Romero, who has never played an MLS match. The New Jersey native signed with LAFC in January.

Los Angeles opens its fourth MLS season at home Saturday against expansion Austin FC.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports