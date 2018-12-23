PARIS (AP) — Midfielder Eddy Gnahore scored late on as struggling Amiens secured a 1-1 draw at Bordeaux in the French league on Sunday.

Seven of the 17 league goals Amiens has scored this season have been in the last 20 minutes.

Gnahore’s equalizer in the 87th minute came after the Bordeaux defense was caught out as a cross sailed over the penalty area. Gnahore kept his eye on the ball and broke into the box to score with a confident finish. It was his fourth goal of the season, making him the club’s top scorer heading into the winter break.

The 25-year-old Frenchman is a former Manchester City youth player, who was also on Napoli’s books but never played for the club in Serie A. He is on loan to Amiens after a strong season with Palermo in Italy’s second-tier Serie B and is making a name for himself with consistent performances in a side fighting relegation.

Amiens will need more goals from him after the break considering it is down in 17th place — only one point and one place clear of the promotion-relegation playoff spot.

Bordeaux took the lead after 23 minutes through Nigerian striker Samuel Kalu. Veteran forward Jimmy Briand celebrated his 400th league appearance — all in the top flight — but the Amiens defense kept him in check and he failed to net his 90th career goal.

Bordeaux is in 12th place.

Defending champion Paris Saint-Germain won 1-0 at home to Nantes on Saturday and leads by 13 points from second-placed Lille with two games in hand. PSG’s only defeat this season was a 3-2 loss at Liverpool in the group stage of the Champions League.

PSG resumes its march toward another league title at Amiens on Jan. 12.

