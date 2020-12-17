The Great Northwest Athletic announced Thursday it would not field conference men’s or women’s basketball seasons in 2021.

Eight of the conference’s 10 schools have opted out for the season because of the pandemic. Originally four schools were going to have a shortened season that began in January, but two more schools, Seattle Pacific and Alaska Fairbanks, backed out.

Central Washington and Western Washington decided not to play last month.

Seattle Pacific said Thursday it plans to play local colleges and possibly other in-state GNAC colleges.

SPU said it would release its schedule in early January.

Seattle U men beat College of Idaho

SEATTLE — Emeka Udenyi recorded 12 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Seattle U men to a 78-54 win over NAIA’s College of Idaho on Thursday night.

Udenyi collected Seattle’s first double-double of the season. Darrion Trammell had 16 points and six assists for Seattle (5-4). Riley Grigsby added 15 points. Vasja Pandza had 13 points.

Jalen Galloway had 13 points and eight rebounds for the Coyotes.

The teams have one previous meeting, a 76-64 win at home for the College of Idaho on Dec. 20, 1982.

High schools

• Woodinville defensive end Jack Beresford announced his commitment to Washington State via Twitter. Beresford, a three-star prospect at 6-foot-3, 230 pounds, is the No. 55 player in the state for Class of 2021 according to 247Sports.com.

• The Washington Interscholastic Activities Association Executive Board decided at its Tuesday meeting to set a meeting on Jan. 4 that will likely decide the fate of the high-school season, which is set to start Feb. 1.

More basketball

• Kennedy Dickie had 19 points and nine rebounds as the Eastern Washington women handed visiting College of Idaho (1-5) a 59-46 loss. Jenna Dick scored 17 points on 7-for-11 shooting for the Eagles (1-4).