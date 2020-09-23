GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) — The Glasgow City women’s soccer team will wear Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s name on their jerseys this season in honor of the late U.S. Supreme Court Justice, the club said Wednesday.

The Scottish league champion said Ginsburg’s name will appear on the left sleeve of the team’s jerseys, which will be unveiled before the season kicks off next month.

“A pioneer, feminist icon and role model, her work, rulings and dissenting opinions have paved the way for justice, equality and civil liberties,” club manager and co-founder Laura Montgomery said.

Ginsburg died last week of complications from metastatic pancreatic cancer, the court said. She was 87.

Montgomery helped launch the club in 1998 after being denied opportunities to play when she was a girl.

“Our club is all about championing women and girls and trying to ensure every female has the opportunity she needs and deserves to succeed, in whatever that may be,” Montgomery said.

“We champion change and we champion equality,” she continued. “RBG certainly gave all of us hope of an empowered future and we want to be able to honor her in this simple way this coming season.”

