EL PASO, Texas (AP) — Shamar Givance had 14 points in UTEP’s 87-50 victory over Northern New Mexico on Saturday night.

Givance added five assists and four steals for the Miners (6-2). Derick Hamilton scored 11 points and Mario McKinney Jr. finished with 10 points.

Conner Kelley led the Eagles in scoring, finishing with 15 points. Joe Saterfield added 11 points and two steals for Northern New Mexico. Reyes Herrera also had seven points, six rebounds and four steals.

