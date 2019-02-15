NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y. (AP) — Asante Gist had 17 points as Iona got past St. Peter’s 62-46 on Friday night.
E.J. Crawford had 17 points for Iona (10-15, 8-6 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Rickey McGill added 13 points and seven assists. Tajuan Agee had 13 rebounds for the home team.
Samuel Idowu had 12 points and five blocks for the Peacocks (6-18, 3-9), who have now lost six games in a row. Davauhnte Turner added 11 points and six rebounds. Quinn Taylor had nine rebounds.
Iona plays Quinnipiac on the road on Tuesday. St. Peter’s takes on Rider at home on Sunday.
