NAPLES, Italy (AP) — No ball boys were chosen for Napoli’s game against Torino on Sunday. Instead, for the first time in Serie A history, all the ball gatherers were female.
While this has never happened before in Italy’s top flight, a soccer match in the Italian third division had only ball girls earlier this season.
