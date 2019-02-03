PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Collin Gillespie hit six 3-pointers and scored a career-high 30 points and Eric Paschall had 24 to keep No. 14 Villanova unbeaten in the Big East with a 77-65 victory over Georgetown on Sunday.
The Wildcats (18-4) have won 10 straight games and are 9-0 in the conference for the first time since 2009-10.
The Wildcats got rolling late at their off-campus home, the Wells Fargo Center. They are 32-3 in the building since 2012-13 — and their win percentage boosted by six straight wins over the Hoyas in Philadelphia.
James Akinjo led the Hoyas (14-8, 4-5) with 19 points. Georgetown had averaged 83.2 points on the season yet had no field goals over a 6-minute stretch late in the game.
Most Read Sports Stories
- Huskies use hot hand from deep to beat UCLA, complete perfect first half of Pac-12 play VIEW
- Rams or Patriots? Here's who Seahawks fans should root for in the Super Bowl | Larry Stone
- Sports on TV & radio: Local listings for Seattle games and events
- Steve Hutchinson misses out on Pro Football Hall of Fame again, but another former Seahawk gets in
- Chris Hansen-led group expresses continued desire for Sodo arena to house Seattle NBA team
NO. 17 PURDUE 73, MINNESOTA 63
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Carsen Edwards scored 15 of his 17 points in the second half to lead No. 17 Purdue over Minnesota.
Trevion Williams added 16 points and Matt Haarms had 15 points and eight rebounds for the Boilermakers (16-6, 9-2 Big Ten). Purdue moved into a three-way tie with Michigan and Michigan State for the conference lead.
Amir Coffey scored 22 points, Daniel Oturu had 19 points and nine rebounds off the bench, and Jordan Murphy contributed 10 points and 10 rebounds for the Golden Gophers (16-6, 6-5).